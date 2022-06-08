Three bespoke barn conversions for sale in 'rural haven'

The entrance hall in The Stables, one of the three barn conversions on the market - Credit: Savills

Three bespoke barn conversions offering a "rural haven for luxury living" are on the market for prices ranging between £800k and £1m.

The properties are part of a new development in Mark's Close Lane, in Little Witchingham, which are currently under construction by Ashlar Developments.

Savills describe Hall Farm Barns as a "rural haven for luxury living" which have been "designed and built to unify the history and heritage of the buildings".

The Hay Barn has four bedrooms, each of which has an en suite, and a large open-plan living space with a kitchen, dining room and lounge.

There is also a small toilet, a study, a utility room, a double garage and a large courtyard.

The Fallow Barn is similar to the Hay Barn with three bedrooms, all with en suites, an open-plan living space, a courtyard and a double garage.

The Stables is larger than the other two properties.

It has a great hall, a large living space with the kitchen, dining room and lounge, and four large bedrooms each with an en suite.

There is also a courtyard garden.

The Hay Barn and The Fallow Barn are on the market for £800,000 and The Stables is on the market for £1,000,000.

Hall Farm Barns is in more than a square mile of fields in Little Witchingham. The village is two miles from Reepham and 11 miles from Norwich.

PROPERTY FACTS

Mark's Close Lane, Little Witchingham

Guide price: £800,000 to £1,000,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.co.uk

All images are CGI and for guidance only.