Opinion: Rents will continue to surge if we don't incentivise landlords

With the news headlines about increases to stamp duty thresholds, minimum interest rates increasing and tax cuts, I thought I’d spend some time talking about why the lettings market will continue to thrive and why rents will continue to surge – possibly even out of control.



The stamp duty threshold change doesn’t affect someone purchasing an investment property or second home.



According to Rightmove, the average house price within 15 miles of the city centre is £300,000.

If, as a landlord, you buy an average property in Norwich for £300,000, you will be paying £14,000 in stamp duty. With the median rent of a three-bedroom property being £1200pcm, it is the equivalent of one year’s worth of rent before repaying your stamp duty outlay.

My opinion may be controversial to tenants, and possibly even single homeowners who see landlords as vacuums hoovering up all the properties for their personal gain, but why don’t we do more to reward landlords who offer good-quality properties?



Whilst interest rates are predicted to rise over the next six months, possibly to higher than we’ve seen this side of the millennium, what kind of incentive is there for a landlord to buy a property with a 5pc net return when they could possibly get this (or higher) sitting in the bank with zero effort, when properties are at peak prices?



It’s difficult to get on to the property ladder, which means there is always going to be a huge supply of tenants. If we want rents to become manageable and rental prices to stabilise, we need to increase the supply, offering quality rental homes. But unless the government has a magic wand it can wave to improve this supply, maybe incentivising landlords is the solution.

Corporation tax dropping from 25pc to 19pc will be a small boost to landlords whose properties are held in companies, but further tax cuts, stamp duty reductions and individual mortgage relief is where I would focus, to help boost the supply and encourage spending in the UK property market again.



Do you have a portfolio of properties you rent? Seeing a mortgage broker and reviewing your portfolio now, before interest rates rise further, is something I would strongly recommend.



