Housebuilder extends deposit scheme for Norfolk's NHS workers

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:54 PM January 14, 2021   
Thank you NHS flag flying in front of trees on the edge of a property development

Barratt and David Wilson Homes has extended its 5pc deposit scheme for a further six months to NHS workers in Norfolk. - Credit: B&DWEC

Barratt and David Wilson Homes has announced that it will be extending its 5pc deposit contribution for NHS workers across Norfolk.

The company started the scheme in 2020 to thank NHS workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Initially, the scheme was due to finish at the end of December, but a recent decision was made to extend it for a further six months.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes has helped 63 NHS workers in the eastern region to benefit  so far, and is now hoping to assist many more in purchasing a new home over the next six months.

New build house with lawned garden at the front situated on the edge of a small new development

Kingfisher Meadow in Horsford is just one of Barratt and David Wilson Homes' new sites in the eastern region. - Credit: B&DWEC


The scheme works by offering NHS workers a 5pc deposit contribution up to £15,000. For example, if they were interested in a home costing £200,000, they would qualify for a contribution of £10,000. Those wishing to apply should speak to a sales adviser during an appointment, who can introduce applicants to a specialist New Homes mortgage adviser.

Row of newly built houses set back from a wide green lawn in a new-build development

The 5pc contribution scheme means that if an eligible NHS worker was interested in a home costing £200,000, they would qualify for a contribution of £10,000 - Credit: B&DWEC

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties is currently building quality homes at a range of developments in Norfolk, including Wayland Fields in Watton and Kingfisher Meadow in Horsford.

It will also soon be bringing new homes to Cringleford Heights in Cringleford and Woodland Heath in Sprowston.

For further information, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8488 or the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8489. Alternatively, visit www.barratthomes.co.uk or www.dwh.co.uk.

