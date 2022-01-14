'One of a kind' barn conversion goes up for rent

A four-bedroom barn conversion has come up for rent in Earsham near Bungay for £1,700 a month.

The property is described as "one of a kind" by letting agents William H Brown and comes with a spacious garden and field views.

It has an entrance hallway, open-plan living and dining area, complete with a multi-fuel woodburner, and a well-fitted kitchen with a vaulted ceiling.

There is also a conservatory and three downstairs bedrooms plus a family bathroom with a bath and a separate shower.

An additional lounge area can be found upstairs, along with the master bedroom which has its own en suite.

Outside, there is plenty of off-road parking and a large garden which has a patio and enjoys far-reaching field views.

A short-term tenancy may be considered.

For more information, contact William H Brown on 01379 456023.

