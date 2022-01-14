News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'One of a kind' barn conversion goes up for rent

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 9:15 AM January 14, 2022
Updated: 9:16 AM January 14, 2022
Huge vaulted living space in a 4-bed barn conversion for rent in Earsham near Bungay

The open-plan living space has a huge vaulted ceiling

A four-bedroom barn conversion has come up for rent in Earsham near Bungay for £1,700 a month.

The property is described as "one of a kind" by letting agents William H Brown and comes with a spacious garden and field views.

Brick-built barn conversion in Earsham near Bungay, Suffolk, which is up for rent

This four-bed barn conversion in Earsham, near Bungay, is available to rent for £1,700 a month

Huge entrance hall with wooden stairs and a galleried landing in a barn conversion to rent in Earsham, near Bungay

The entrance hall, which leads up to a galleried landing

Large timber conservatory overlooking the garden at a 4-bed barn conversion to rent near Bungay

The conservatory

It has an entrance hallway, open-plan living and dining area, complete with a multi-fuel woodburner, and a well-fitted kitchen with a vaulted ceiling.

There is also a conservatory and three downstairs bedrooms plus a family bathroom with a bath and a separate shower.

Large vaulted sitting room on the first floor of a barn conversion to rent in Earsham, Norfolk

There is an additional sitting room on the first floor

Large open living space on the ground floor of a 4-bed barn conversion to rent in Earsham near Bungay

The ground-floor living area

Large wooden kitchen in a 4-bed barn conversion for rent in Earsham near Bungay

The kitchen is well-fitted and has a vaulted ceiling

An additional lounge area can be found upstairs, along with the master bedroom which has its own en suite.

Outside, there is plenty of off-road parking and a large garden which has a patio and enjoys far-reaching field views.

Huge master bedroom with vaulted ceiling in a 4-bed barn conversion for rent near Bungay

The master bedroom which has its own en suite

Large double bedroom in a 4-bed barn conversion for rent in Earsham near Bungay

Inside one of four bedrooms

Huge garden with field views at this 4-bed barn conversion for rent in Earsham, Norfolk

The property has a large garden and enjoys field views

A short-term tenancy may be considered.

For more information, contact William H Brown on 01379 456023.

