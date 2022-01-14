'One of a kind' barn conversion goes up for rent
- Credit: William H Brown
A four-bedroom barn conversion has come up for rent in Earsham near Bungay for £1,700 a month.
The property is described as "one of a kind" by letting agents William H Brown and comes with a spacious garden and field views.
It has an entrance hallway, open-plan living and dining area, complete with a multi-fuel woodburner, and a well-fitted kitchen with a vaulted ceiling.
There is also a conservatory and three downstairs bedrooms plus a family bathroom with a bath and a separate shower.
An additional lounge area can be found upstairs, along with the master bedroom which has its own en suite.
Outside, there is plenty of off-road parking and a large garden which has a patio and enjoys far-reaching field views.
A short-term tenancy may be considered.
Most Read
- 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
- 2 'A good fit' - New owners to take over garden centre cafe
- 3 Speed camera installed on 'rat run' after eight-year campaign
- 4 Father goes on trial accused of murdering his baby daughter
- 5 'We are disappointed': Thai restaurant gets zero food hygiene rating
- 6 'Does somebody have to die?' - plea for road be gritted amid icy weather
- 7 Man who may pose risk to children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk
- 8 Former City boss Farke returns to work in Russia with 'positive feeling'
- 9 Norwich city centre shake-up agreed despite fears it will drive people away
- 10 Woman in 20s dies after car crashes into tree in north Suffolk
For more information, contact William H Brown on 01379 456023.
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.