See inside 'stylish' barn conversion for sale in north Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:27 AM May 26, 2022
xxx_04_HOLLYBARN_CORPUSTY_MAY22

The open-plan living space in Holly Barn - Credit: Sowerbys

An "innovative" barn conversion "immersed in tranquillity" in north Norfolk is on the market for £575,000.

Holly Barn is located within the "idyllic" village of Corpusty between market towns Holt and Aylsham.

It is being listed with the estate agents Sowerbys, who describe the property as "impressive, contemporary and stylish".

xxx_10_HOLLYBARN_CORPUSTY_MAY22

Holly Barn in Corpusty is on the market for £575,000 - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_09_HOLLYBARN_CORPUSTY_MAY22

One of the two bedrooms with French doors to the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

Though the barn conversion would fulfil the needs of a permanent home, it could also be a second home or holiday let.

There is a sweeping driveway in front of the property, with room for private parking and access to a double bay cart lodge.

xxx_08_HOLLYBARN_CORPUSTY_MAY22

The en suite for bedroom two - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_07_HOLLYBARN_CORPUSTY_MAY22

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

On entering Holly Barn, there is the main hallway with access to three bedrooms, each with vaulted ceilings and an en suite.

Two of the bedrooms have French doors to the front garden.

xxx_06_HOLLYBARN_CORPUSTY_MAY22

The en suite for bedroom one - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_05_HOLLYBARN_CORPUSTY_MAY22

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

Toward the back of the house is an open-plan living space containing the lounge, the dining room and a kitchen which leads to a utility room.

The living space has vaulted ceilings, angular glazed windows and bi-fold doors to the sun terrace. 

xxx_04_HOLLYBARN_CORPUSTY_MAY22

The open-plan living space in Holly Barn - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_03_HOLLYBARN_CORPUSTY_MAY22

The kitchen with Shaker cabinets and quartz surfaces - Credit: Sowerbys

The kitchen is fitted with Shaker cabinets, quartz surfaces and integrated appliances.

The back garden is freshly landscaped with space for entertaining.

xxx_02_HOLLYBARN_CORPUSTY_MAY22

The lounge area of the open-plan living space - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_01_HOLLYBARN_CORPUSTY_MAY22

The garden is mainly laid to lawn with a small terrace - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS
Heath Road, Corpusty
Guide price: £575,000
Sowerbys, 01263 710777, www.sowerbys.com

North Norfolk News
Holt News
Aylsham News





