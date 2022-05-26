See inside 'stylish' barn conversion for sale in north Norfolk
- Credit: Sowerbys
An "innovative" barn conversion "immersed in tranquillity" in north Norfolk is on the market for £575,000.
Holly Barn is located within the "idyllic" village of Corpusty between market towns Holt and Aylsham.
It is being listed with the estate agents Sowerbys, who describe the property as "impressive, contemporary and stylish".
Though the barn conversion would fulfil the needs of a permanent home, it could also be a second home or holiday let.
There is a sweeping driveway in front of the property, with room for private parking and access to a double bay cart lodge.
On entering Holly Barn, there is the main hallway with access to three bedrooms, each with vaulted ceilings and an en suite.
Two of the bedrooms have French doors to the front garden.
Toward the back of the house is an open-plan living space containing the lounge, the dining room and a kitchen which leads to a utility room.
The living space has vaulted ceilings, angular glazed windows and bi-fold doors to the sun terrace.
The kitchen is fitted with Shaker cabinets, quartz surfaces and integrated appliances.
The back garden is freshly landscaped with space for entertaining.
PROPERTY FACTS
Heath Road, Corpusty
Guide price: £575,000
Sowerbys, 01263 710777, www.sowerbys.com