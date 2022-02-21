See inside barn conversion for sale in village named among best in England
- Credit: Fine and Country
A four-bed barn conversion is on the market in Castle Acre in west Norfolk for £825,000.
North Barn is a Grade II listed semi-detached conversion set over three floors.
The stairs and the reception hall overlook all three floors for a view that could 'take one's breath away', according to its listing.
It was converted by local developers and utilises many of the building's original features.
Period features include the bridging beams, roof trusses, exposed brick and fireplaces.
The home is located in Castle Acre, a west Norfolk village recently named among the 10 best villages in England by archaeologist, author and television presenter Ben Robinson in Country Life magazine.
The 1,700 square foot ground floor opens to a reception room with a brick inglenook fireplace.
The kitchen diner, which has marble flooring, hosts an Aga and dual aspect views.
There is also a utility room and another large reception room, which is currently used as a library and has French doors to the garden.
The ground floor also has one of the four bedrooms, which has an en suite and is currently being used as a snug.
The first floor has two further bedrooms, both with en suites, as well as a storage cupboard.
The second floor has the fourth and largest bedroom, with an en suite.
North Barn is accessed by a private driveway and the property has an enclosed courtyard and garden as well as a double garage.
The small garden is currently filled with roses and has some lawn with landscaped borders.
The space is enclosed with mature hedging and trees to allow for privacy.
The property has far-reaching views of countryside and farm fields in all directions.
It is next to the centre of the village and has access to all amenities. Castle Acre is a few miles north of Swaffham, a market town.
PROPERTY FACTS
Massingham Road, Castle Acre
Guide Price: £825,000
Fine and Country, 01328 854190, www.fineandcountry.com