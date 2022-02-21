See inside barn conversion for sale in village named among best in England

North Barn in Castle Acre is a four-bed listed barn conversion - Credit: Fine and Country

A four-bed barn conversion is on the market in Castle Acre in west Norfolk for £825,000.

North Barn is a Grade II listed semi-detached conversion set over three floors.

The stairs and the reception hall overlook all three floors for a view that could 'take one's breath away', according to its listing.

The front of the property from the gravel courtyard with a double garage - Credit: Fine and Country

The kitchen diner, with marble flooring, granite surfaces, an Aga and dual aspect views - Credit: Fine and Country

It was converted by local developers and utilises many of the building's original features.

Period features include the bridging beams, roof trusses, exposed brick and fireplaces.

The home is located in Castle Acre, a west Norfolk village recently named among the 10 best villages in England by archaeologist, author and television presenter Ben Robinson in Country Life magazine.

The kitchen diner, with marble flooring, granite surfaces, an Aga and dual aspect views - Credit: Fine and Country

The smaller reception room, currently being used as a library - Credit: Fine and Country

The 1,700 square foot ground floor opens to a reception room with a brick inglenook fireplace.

The kitchen diner, which has marble flooring, hosts an Aga and dual aspect views.

There is also a utility room and another large reception room, which is currently used as a library and has French doors to the garden.

The ground floor also has one of the four bedrooms, which has an en suite and is currently being used as a snug.

The large reception room, with a brick inglenook fireplace - Credit: Fine and Country

The bedroom on the first floor on the front of the house, with an ensuite and Juliet balcony. - Credit: Fine and Country

The first floor has two further bedrooms, both with en suites, as well as a storage cupboard.

The second floor has the fourth and largest bedroom, with an en suite.

One of the bedroom's ensuites, with a bath and exposed stone walls - Credit: Fine and Country

The bedroom on the first floor at the rear of the house, with an ensuite, exposed stone walls and a large window - Credit: Fine and Country

North Barn is accessed by a private driveway and the property has an enclosed courtyard and garden as well as a double garage.

The small garden is currently filled with roses and has some lawn with landscaped borders.

The space is enclosed with mature hedging and trees to allow for privacy.

The bedroom on the second floor, with exposed beams and roof trusses - Credit: Fine and Country

French doors in the kitchen lead to the patio area in the garden - Credit: Fine and Country

The property has far-reaching views of countryside and farm fields in all directions.

It is next to the centre of the village and has access to all amenities. Castle Acre is a few miles north of Swaffham, a market town.

The lawned area in the garden, with mature hedging for privacy - Credit: Fine and Country

PROPERTY FACTS

Massingham Road, Castle Acre

Guide Price: £825,000

Fine and Country, 01328 854190, www.fineandcountry.com