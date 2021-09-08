Lowestoft builder looks ahead to an exciting future

Promotion

Regional developer Badger Building is looking forward to a positive future despite experiencing what it describes as an “extremely challenging period.”



The past 18 months have created numerous challenges for the firm, which was founded in 1989 and has since grown to become one of the area's largest independently-owned new homes builders.

As well as dealing with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the team has also had to cope with the loss of founder and managing director Stephen George, who sadly passed away in June last year.



But despite this the George family has reaffirmed its commitment to the long-term future of the business, which continues to provide high-quality design, build and customer service to the new homes market across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Previous properties built by independent new homes builder, Badger Building - Credit: Badger Building

The firm is currently building a new head office at the former Blundeston Prison site, which it is also developing into new homes, and they plan to move in before the end of the year.

The new office will offer a spacious mix of open-plan and individual office space and use the same high quality, energy-efficient and sustainable materials Badger Building’s properties are well known for. The aim is to create a working space that is suitable for the rest of the pandemic – and beyond – in order to support the firm’s future growth.



In the past six months, Badger has continued its investment by acquiring three new sites: Harrisons Lane in Halesworth, offering 190 new homes; a 12-home site at Newmarket Road in Cringleford and Norwich Road in Yaxham, comprising 25 new homes. The new sites will help the firm to continue its planned growth and strengthen its diverse portfolio across the region.

One of Badger Building's earlier developments - Credit: Badger Building

To help it achieve its progressive plans for the future, Badger Building has welcomed Justin Coote to the Board of Directors. Justin has significant experience in the industry and will work closely with joint managing directors Simon Muirhead and Rob Lockhart as they lead the business into this new chapter.



“As with many businesses, the pandemic has proven to be an extremely challenging period," says Simon Muirhead. "The loss of Stephen has been devastating and I think everyone associated with Badger didn’t just see him as a colleague, but also as a good friend.



"Taking the positives from this difficult time, it has shown what a really strong, dedicated, and resilient team we have here and, moving forward, we have a lot to be excited about.

An example of a Badger Building property. Badger Building was founded in 1989 and has since grown to become one of the area's largest independently-owned new homes builders - Credit: Badger Building

"The construction of the new office will provide us with a superb base for continued growth, the housing market is buoyant, and we will continue investing in new development opportunities.



"The addition of Justin to the Board has strengthened our management structure further and with the continued support of the George family, Rob and I are really enthusiastic for the future of the business.”



Justin says he is excited to assist in the growth of the company - particularly as it has such a strong reputation: “I’m really pleased to have been invited to join the board and excited by the opportunity to assist in the growth of a company with such a strong reputation.

An earlier property constructed by Lowestoft-based Badger Building, which is constructing a new office on the former Blundeston Prison site - Credit: Badger Building

"I’m looking forward to working with the excellent team we have to bring some of the exciting new developments to the marketplace.”



Despite the pandemic, Badger Building is experiencing strong sales across its developments and continues to work closely with local suppliers and sub-contractors.

