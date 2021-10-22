Property auction raises over £11.5m as huge bunker sells above guide

Published: 9:30 AM October 22, 2021

The bunker off Portal Avenue in Watton sold for £260,500 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Auction House East Anglia held its seventh auction of the year on Wednesday, October 20, selling 63 out of 74 lots to raise over £11.5 million.

Robert Hurst, chartered surveyor and auctioneer, said: “Despite the stamp duty holiday now having ended, demand is still strong, and it was our largest and most successful auction ever.

"There were a record 320 registered bidders and over a thousand people watched the four and a half hour auction live on our website, with buyers and sellers connecting with us from all over the country and abroad.

"There were many highlights, one of which was the sale of the former Alphacraft boatyard off Reeds Lane in St Olaves on the Norfolk Broads. Guided at £250,000, it comprised a former boatyard set in 4.25 acres with extensive River Waveney frontage. Various internet and telephone bidders pushed the final hammer price to £360,000.

"Another unusual lot that created plenty of interest was a blast proof bunker set in a fenced site of 1.5 acres off Portal Avenue in Watton. The 5,300 sq/ft bunker was built in 1990 and commenced operations as a communication uniter station in 1994 attached to RAF Watton. It was guided at £200,000 but spirited bidding took the final hammer price to £260,500.

"The highest priced lot of the day was a detached bungalow set in four acres with a range of agricultural outbuildings called Keepers Cottage off Fakenham Road in Attlebridge, which sold for £625,000.

"The lowest priced lot of the day was a small parcel of amenity land off St Helens Road in Walcott, which sold for £12,500, showing the wide range of prices achieved."

The former Alphacraft Boatyard on Reeds Lane in St Olaves sold for £360,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A mixture of lots, including residential, commercial and land went under the hammer. Some of the sales include:

· A pair of two semi-detached properties currently arranged as five flats off Cromer Road in Norwich sold for £374,000.

· An over the passage hall entrance terrace house requiring modernisation off Britannia Road in Norwich sold for £254,000.

· A mid-terrace house requiring complete refurbishment on Avenue Road in Norwich sold for £190,000.

· An end terrace house requiring full modernisation on Kings Road in Dereham sold for £169,000.

· A hall entrance end terrace house requiring improvement on Beatrice Road in Norwich sold for £237,000.

· A purpose built third-floor flat on Vauxhall Street in Norwich sold for £79,500.

· A Grade II listed mid-terrace house requiring restoration on White Hart Street in Thetford sold for £171,000.

· A terraced house in need of improvement and renovation on Bank Terrace, Dowsdale, Crowland sold for £93,000.

· A detached bungalow in need of renovation on Hundred Road in March sold for £79,000.

· A development site with planning permission for 14 flats off Brassey Close in Peterborough sold for £250,000.

· A Grade II listed former tea room on St James Street in Kings Lynn sold for £110,000.

· A former public house with permission to convert into a house set in over half an acre off Coast Road in Bacton sold for £302,000.

· A town centre brownfield site with lapsed planning permission for residential redevelopment off Oak Street in Fakenham sold for £75,000.

· A detached bungalow set in nearly half an acre off Bears Lane in Hingham sold for £417,000.

· An end terrace house off Edinburgh Avenue in Gorleston sold for £144,500.

· A detached bungalow requiring modernisation off Lewis Close in Ashill sold for £205,000.

· A detached country cottage requiring modernisation set in nearly an acre off Beccles Road in Raveningham sold for £363,000.

· A purpose built fourth-floor flat with balcony and allocated parking space on Rapier Street in Ipswich sold for £81,000.

· Two shops and a flat let producing nearly £20,000 per annum on Tackett Street in Ipswich sold for £180,000.

The former The Duke of Edinburgh pub in Bacton sold for £302,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

· An ex-local authority semi-detached house let producing £775 pcm (£9,300 pa) off Lindbergh Road in Ipswich sold for £170,000.

· A semi-detached house off Salisbury Road in Ipswich sold for £186,000.

· A three-storey mid-terrace property currently arranged as five flats requiring refurbishment on Walpole Road in Great Yarmouth sold for £182,000.

· A semi-detached cottage in need of renovation on Stocks Hill in Hilgay sold for £136,000.

· A double fronted shop with flat above on London Street in Swaffham sold for £260,000.

· A semi detached house on High Road in Newton In The Isle sold for £171,000.

· A Victorian former Methodist church on The Street in Little Clacton sold for £160,000.

· A semi-detached house on Bixby Avenue in Haughley near Stowmarket let producing £900 per month (£10,800 per annum) sold for £184,500.

· A ground floor studio flat on South Brink in Wisbech sold for £47,000.

· A detached chalet bungalow on Knipe Close in Tacolneston sold for £240,000.

23-25 Cromer Road, Hellesdon, sold for £374,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

· A former butcher's shop with planning permission to convert into flats on Norwich Street in Lowestoft sold for £90,000.

· A hall entrance end terrace property in need of updating on Salisbury Road in Lowestoft sold for £140,000.

· A 0.20 acre parcel of amenity land on Suffolk Drive in Rendlesham sold for £37,500. A nearby 0.14 acre parcel on the same street also sold for £37,500.

· A semi-detached house in need of restoration on Beccles Road in Oulton Broad sold for £230,000.

· A Grade II listed public house in need of modernisation on Swan Road in Worlingworth sold for £222,000.

· A former Methodist church on Bromley Road in Elmstead Market sold for £238,000.

· A detached office building with planning permission to convert into two flats on Heigham Street in Norwich sold for £186,000.

· Three parcels of amenity land off St Helens Road in Walcott sold for £19,500, £12,500 and £14,500 respectively.

· A detached bungalow requiring modernisation on Romany Walk in Poringland sold for £220,000.

Keepers Cottage in Attlebridge sold for £625,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Auction House East Anglia is now taking entries for its final auction of the year on Wednesday, December 8.

