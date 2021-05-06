Find out which properties sold at online auction to raise over £8m

Published: 4:15 PM May 6, 2021 Updated: 4:31 PM May 6, 2021

Auction House East Anglia held its third auction of the year on Wednesday, May 5, selling 44 out of 54 lots to create an 81% success rate and raising over £8 million.

Robert Hurst, chartered surveyor and auction manager, said: “We are delighted with the results of our third auction of the year. There were 256 registered bidders and thousands watched the five hour auction live on our website, with buyers and sellers connecting with us from all over the country and abroad.

"One of the highlights was the sale of 32 Park Lane in Norwich. On behalf of executors we were instructed to sell a four-bedroom detached house which was in need of updating and improvement.

"Located just off Unthank Road in the heart of the Golden Triangle, it generated significant interest having come to the market for the first time since 1977. With a guide price of £550,000, various telephone and internet bidders pushed the final hammer price to £617,000, much to the delight of the family."

42 Common Road, Ranworth, sold for £438,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Land lots also continued to fare well, with 4.38 acres of grazing land in Ovington making over £30,000 per acre and a 0.95 acre parcel of amenity land in Palgrave making £20,000.

A mixture of other lots, including residential, commercial and land, went under the hammer across East Anglia, including:

A vacant Grade II listed office off Redwell Street in Norwich city centre sold for £271,000.

A detached country cottage in need of modernisation off Common Road in Ranworth sold to a telephone bidder for £438,000.

A three-bedroom semi-detached house on Larch Close in Sprowston sold for £210,000.

4.38 acres of grazing land off Church Road in Ovington sold for £135,000.

Three self-contained one-bedroom flats let producing £10,560 pa off Norwich Road in Dereham sold for £160,000.

A development site with planning permission for four detached houses off Greenfields Road in Dereham sold to an internet bidder for £289,000.

A two-bedroom semi-detached cottage in need of modernisation off Lion Lane in Thurton sold for £203,000.

A former bus depot set on a 0.8 acre site off High Street in Bures sold for £684,000.

A Methodist church off Colchester Road in Wix sold for £313,000. Another Methodist church on Chapel Cut in Mistley sold for £200,000.

A commercial office investment producing £31,230 pa off Headgate Corner in Colchester sold for £435,500.

A let one-bedroom end of terrace bungalow producing £575 pcm (£6,900 pa) on Admirals Drive in Wisbech sold for £101,000. Another one-bedroom bungalow on the same street let at £455 pcm (£5,460 pa) sold for £91,500.

Church House, Redwell Street, Norwich, sold for £271,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A let three-bedroom terrace house producing £680 pcm (£8,160 pa) on The Dell in Woodston Peterborough sold for £140,500.

A let one-bedroom end of terrace house producing £525 pcm (£6,300 pa) on Keillers Close in Wisbech sold for £86,000.

A four-bedroom detached house off Beck Bank in Gosberton sold for £140,000.

A let three-bedroom mid terrace producing £475 pcm (£5,700 pa) on Seago Street in Lowestoft sold for £99,000.

A mixed use property comprising a vacant shop and maisonette on London Road North in Lowestoft sold for £128,500.

A three-bedroom end terrace house off Cambridge Road in Lowestoft sold for £112,000.

A let two-bedroom mid-terrace producing £440 pcm (£5,280 pa) on Clifton Road in Lowestoft sold for £82,000.

A development site with planning permission to build a block of six flats on King Street in Great Yarmouth sold for £80,000.

A two-bedroom maisonette requiring modernisation on Harecroft Gardens in Kings Lynn sold for £60,000.

A let three-bedroom terraced house producing £695 pcm (£8,340 pa) on Middlewood in Kings Lynn sold for £130,000.

A two-bedroom duplex flat on Market Street in North Walsham sold for £126,000.

A four-bedroom end town house with off road parking on Kings Arms Street in North Walsham sold for £165,000.

5 High Street, Crome, sold for £437,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A vacant shop on Market Street in North Walsham sold for £90,000.

A mixed use investment comprising a shop and four flats producing £28,950 pa on High Street in Cromer sold for £437,000.

A residential investment comprising five flats producing £17,640 pa on London Road in Kings Lynn sold for £311,000.

A Grade II listed terrace house on St Georges Plain in Great Yarmouth sold for £110,000.

A residential investment comprising five flats producing £22,000 pa on Salisbury Road in Great Yarmouth sold for £245,500.

A three-storey mixed use building with shop on the ground floor and residential above on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth sold for £86,000.

An end terrace cottage requiring refurbishment on Beccles Road in Belton sold for £110,000 to a telephone bidder.

A semi-detached house requiring improvement on Laxfield Road in Dennington sold for £177,000.

Auction House East Anglia is now taking entries for its next auction on Wednesday, June 16, with a closing date for entries in mid-May.

