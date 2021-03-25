Spring auction raises over £7.6m - but which properties sold?

Published: 5:15 PM March 25, 2021 Updated: 5:28 PM March 25, 2021

Auction House East Anglia held its second auction of the year on Wednesday, March 24, selling 47 lots and raising over £7.6 million.

Robert Hurst, chartered surveyor and auction manager said: “We are delighted with the results of our second auction of the year. There were 270 registered bidders and 1,660 watched the five and a half hour auction live on our website, showing how buyers and sellers enjoy interacting with us from the comfort of their own home.

"One of the highlights was the sale of 6 Pier Court off New Street in Cromer. Despite only being a second-floor flat, and requiring refurbishment, its great appeal was the superb panoramic 180-degree views out to sea and over Cromer Pier.

"This made it unique and with a guide of £200,000-£250,000, it generated significant interest with twelve separate bidders at the auction. Various telephone and internet bidders pushed the price up to a staggering £339,000 highlighting the value people are prepared to pay for a good view."

A mixture of lots including residential, commercial and land went under the hammer. Some of the other sales included:

A detached bungalow needing full modernisation on Reepham Road in Hellesdon sold to an internet bidder for £195,000, well in excess of its guide price.

·A three-bedroom end townhouse requiring updating on Peterkin Road In Norwich sold to a telephone bidder for £178,500.

On behalf of executors, a let maisonette producing £455 pcm (£5,640 pa) on Lilburne Avenue in Norwich sold for £86,000.

A terrace property arranged as two flats producing £850 pcm (£10,200 pa) on Aylsham Road in Norwich sold for £151,000.

The view from 6 Pier Court, New Street, Cromer, which sold well above its guide price at this week's livestreamed auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A let two-bedroom maisonette producing £585 pcm (£7,020 pa) on Christchurch Road in Norwich sold for £162,000.

A three-bedroom mid-terrace house on Caernarvon Road in Norwich sold for £214,000.

A detached derelict bungalow on Gorefield Road in Leverington sold for £92,000.

A detached two-bedroom bungalow in need of renovation and structural improvement on Trafalgar Road in Downham Market sold for £165,500.

On behalf of a housing association, a three-bedroom semi-detached house requiring modernisation on King George Road in Hempton sold for £165,500.

A three-bedroom semi-detached house on Western Close in Feltwell sold for £199,000.

On behalf of a local authority, a detached two-bedroom bungalow requiring modernisation on Lewis Close in Ashill sold for £207,500.

A two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow requiring updating on Francis Road in Long Stratton sold for £151,000.

On behalf of executors, a semi-detached cottage on a large plot offering potential on Norwich Road in Stoke Holy Cross sold for £265,000.

A part let Grade II office building producing £10,522 pa on Fore Street in Ipswich sold for £228,000.

A development site with planning permission for two detached and two semi-detached houses on School Road in Upwell sold for £149,000

A large three-storey semi-detached property arranged as five self contained one bedroom flats all let producing nearly £23,000 pa on Salisbury Road in Great Yarmouth sold for £263,000.

A one-bedroom second-floor flat let producing £5,400 pa on North Quay in Great Yarmouth sold for £47,000.

On behalf of a property company, a let three-bedroom terrace house producing £550 pcm (£6,600 pa) on Lancaster Road in Great Yarmouth sold for £85,000.

A two-bedroom ground floor flat let producing £6,500 pa on North Quay in Great Yarmouth sold for £65,000. Another two bedroom ground floor flat let producing £6,500 pa in the same block sold for £59,750.

A detached cottage requiring refurbishment set in around half an acre on Main Road in Billockby sold for £316,000.

The Stanford Arms public house on Stanford Street in Lowestoft sold for £176,000 plus VAT.

A semi-detached house requiring modernisation on Lynton Gardens in Lowestoft sold for £156,250.

A Grade II listed detached house in need of renovation off Church Street in Gamlingay sold for £410,000.

A development site with planning permission for five dwellings off Oxney Road in Peterborough sold for £327,000.

A former warehouse with planning permission to convert into an office and two flats off Oil Mill Lane in Wisbech sold for £74,500.

A town centre shop with two storeys above on Market Street in Wisbech sold for £65,000.

A first-floor one-bedroom flat at Anchor View at North End in Wisbech sold for £25,000.

A prominent three-storey Grade II listed cottage in need of full restoration of The Street in Rickinghall sold for £171,000.

West View, Centre Chapel Cottage and East Chapel Cottage on Common Road, Shelfanger sold £333,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A row of three terraced cottages, one of which is let on a regulated tenancy and the other two vacant off Common Road in Shelfanger sold for £333,000. It was last sold by auction in the 1940s.

A non-estate detached house requiring improvement on North Road in Clacton On Sea sold for £202,500.

A ground floor studio flat on Fonnereau Road in Ipswich sold for £52,250.

A retail premises with consent for residential conversion on Woodbridge Road in Ipswich sold for £139,000.

A three-bedroom semi-detached house requiring updating at Upland Terrace, Norwich Road Denton sold for £202,000.

A semi-detached cottage in need of modernisation throughout on Fengate in Marsham sold for £221,500.

Stanford Arms Public House, 94 Stanford Street, Lowestoft sold for £176,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Auction House East Anglia is now taking entries for its next auction on Wednesday, May 5, with a closing date for entries in early April.

If you have land or property that needs to be sold, call the auction experts on 01603 505100 for free impartial advice or contact the team via the website at auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia.