Property auction raises over £7.5m - with lots ranging from £750 to £408,000

Auction House East Anglia held its fourth auction of the year on Wednesday, June 15, selling 45 lots and raising more than £7.5 million.

Auction surveyor Robert Hurst said: “There were 274 registered bidders and over 1,000 people watched the four-hour auction.

"We live in turbulent times, from both a geopolitical and economic perspective. Inflation is rising, interest rates have risen, and both look set to rise further. The international situation, particularly in Eastern Europe, is of great concern; and who knows what is coming next.

This shop with upper parts in need of refurbishment on St Augustines Street in Norwich sold for £175,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

"This is predictably having an effect on consumer confidence, but despite this, our auctions are performing well. The number of registered bidders remains buoyant and property continues to be a safe haven for cash with property investments still delivering better returns than bank deposit rates.

"Auctioneers have historically performed well in difficult times, however as a leading auctioneer we set the standards and are having to adopt a streak of realism when advising our clients on guide prices, with some competitive guides set to encourage interest.

"One interesting lot was the sale of a church hall with planning permission to convert into a four-bedroom house off Henstead Road in Hethersett. Originally constructed around 1850 as a school, since 1956 it had been used as a hall for church activities.

"It was a divine opportunity which caught the attention of a number of internet and telephone bidders. Guided at £175,000 it sold well above its reserve for £262,000.

A church hall in Hethersett sold for for £262,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

"The highest priced lot of the day was a three-bedroom, period, detached cottage off New Delight Road in Rickinghall, which sold for £408,000. The lowest priced lot was a private roadway off Manor Close in Little Snoring, which sold for £750, showing there was something for every budget.

"We had nearly a dozen parcels of land with plot sizes ranging from less than an acre to over six acres. The prices varied hugely from £16,000 to over £100,000 per acre, showing how auction is a good way of establishing true market value."

A mixture of lots including residential, commercial and land went under the hammer and some of the sales include:

· A block of four let flats producing over £25,000 pa on Hardy Road in Norwich sold for £321,000.

A two-bedroom mid terrace house in need of updating on Rackham Road in Norwich sold for £186,000.

A let shop and ground rent investment producing £7,650 pa on Norwich Street in Dereham sold for £70,000. Another let shop and ground rent investment producing £8,150 pa on the same street sold for £89,000.

A former doctors surgery off Norwich Road in Barham sold for £302,000.

A three-bedroom mid terrace house in good decorative order on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth sold for £103,000. On the same street a property arranged as two flats, both let producing £10,800 pa sold for £100,000.

On behalf of a council, a leasehold two-bedroom holiday chalet at Belle Aire Holiday Estate off Beach Road in Hemsby sold for £28,000.

Almost an acre of amenity / grazing land with River Tas frontage at Low Tharston sold for £42,000.

A two-bedroom detached bungalow in need of modernisation on Grange Road in Caister sold for £228,000.

A mixed-use investment / redevelopment opportunity next to the River Ant at Ludham Bridge sold for £365,000.

This mixed-use investment/redevelopment opportunity next to the River Ant at Ludham Bridge sold for £365,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

