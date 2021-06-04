Promotion

Published: 2:08 PM June 4, 2021

Legal packs, guide prices, reserve prices, pre-auction offers and proxy bids – until you’ve sold your first property at auction, it can all seem pretty daunting.



But the auction process is surprisingly simple and quick. Online auctions, which came to the fore during the pandemic, are also offering properties a much wider pool of buyers.



“Selling at auction is a different way of bringing property to the market quickly and efficiently,” says Bryan Baxter, director of Auction House East Anglia, which now sees over 1,000 people tune in to its online sales. “In certain circumstances, it’s more appropriate to auction rather than go through the private treaty route, and it can bring relief to a lot of people.”



Here’s why it could work for you.

Confidence and expertise

Auction House East Anglia sells virtually all types of property – including residential, commercial and land – but only if selling at auction is the most suitable method. The type of property determines the selling fees.



“We always want to inspect the property first and get a feeling for whether it’s suitable or not,” says Bryan. "If we don’t believe it is, we won’t take it on, which offers reassurance to sellers.

“If you’ve got a property which is more likely to sell to a private buyer as a family home, and they need to sell something first and need a mortgage, it’s not going to be the sort of lot you want to sell to cash buyers at auction,” he explains.



“Our audience and properties are usually of a certain ilk. They tend to be properties with issues or those needing renovation, possibly probate or repossessions as well as land and vacant commercial stock – anything that has a backstory to it.”

Bryan Baxter is director of Auction House East Anglia, based in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Bryan says that the lots that do really well tend to be probate properties, where someone has lived in the home for 50 years without doing anything to it for a few decades. “Because most people can fit a new kitchen, upgrade the bathroom and do some basic redecoration and garden clearance, there’s a lot of people looking for those sorts of projects, so they will attract multiple bidders.”



Auction House can also be more transparent about potential problems with the properties on offer – from cases of Japanese Knotweed to boundary disputes. “People expect to hear all the pitfalls – and want to know the pitfalls – but that generally doesn’t put them off, if the price is right.”



If a property doesn’t sell at auction – which Bryan says is usually because of an incorrect reserve – it can be re-entered for a future auction as the entry fee covers up to three sales. “We will rerun properties through two or maybe even three auctions until we find the right price level or the right buyers prepared to pay the going rate.”

You may also want to watch:

Speed of sale

Most people come to an auction to achieve a sale quickly, rather than necessarily achieving the best price.

“Most of the properties we sell need a bit of work, but we do still offer some in good condition and they tend to be because the vendor wants to sell quickly.

Auction House East Anglia is able to see how many registered bidders there are for each property ahead of the auction day, which can better help them to fix the reserve - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“After the pandemic, people are craving certainty and selling at auction is a very definite way of picking a date when you can dispose of a property and purchase a property and know what you’re doing in advance. There’s none of the unknown.



“If you ask most of our clients why they’re choosing auction, it’s because it’s quick and efficient and they can turn the asset into cash. It’s far quicker putting it through an auction than putting it on the open market.”

Competitive pricing

Once Auction House has been asked to go out and see your property, the team will assess it and give its view on the best guide price, which is aimed at attracting the most interest. The guide price is aimed at buyers and indicates what the property might be worth – although there are no guarantees.



The reserve is a confidential figure, set between the seller and the auctioneer, that the bidding must reach before the property can be sold. It is within 10pc of the fixed guide or within the range if it’s a range guide price.

Online auctions have helped Auction House East Anglia to attract more buyers from all over the world - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“This isn’t a valuation,” says Bryan. “Our process is about setting a figure that attracts multiple buyers to a property. Our aim is to use our contacts to force up the price in a competitive way.”



The team stay in touch with vendors on a weekly basis to discuss progress and interest levels, as well as what price they think the property is likely to achieve. “We make suggestions as to where the reserve should be,” explains Bryan, “but equally it’s the vendor’s choice about where it will sit.”

Data-led

Throughout the marketing period, which has up to a six-week lead time and includes advertising the property, both online and in print, the team can gauge how much interest there is and then feedback to their clients to help ensure a sale.



“We talk in general about reserves but we don’t fix a reserve until the day before the auction, once we know how much interest we have in the property,” explains Bryan. “And it is a moving feast – as we close in on the auction, we’ll have more knowledge about how many interested people there are and we might even have had pre-auction offers, all of which gives us a really good idea about the prospect of a sale.”



And it works, too: around 85pc of Auction House’s stock sells above its reserve.

For more information, visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia