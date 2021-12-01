News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Luxury manor for sale with a 'Hobbit house' in the grounds

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:30 PM December 1, 2021
Large brick manor house for sale off Hargham Road, Attleborough

Attleborough Manor is for sale for sale £1.195m

A glamorous manor house has come up for sale in Attleborough for £1.195m - complete with its very own Hobbit-style cabin in the garden.

The Manor, Hargham Road, offers six bedrooms, five bathrooms and everything you need for a luxurious lifestyle, including its own laundry room, gym and, by separate negotiation, a wooden den that looks like something out of JR Tolkien’s The Hobbit in the garden.

The small wooden mini house in the garden even has a little window in its door and sides and inside it is snug, with a wooden interior and seating around the central cooking station - perfect for a winter warmer with mulled wine and mince pies at this time of year!

Pretty wooden cabin in the garden of Attleborough Manor, Hargham Road, which is for sale for £1.195m

The 'Hobbit'-style cabin in the garden, which is for sale by separate negotiation

Inside a wooden cabin with wood burner in the garden of Attleborough Manor, Hargham Road

Inside the cosy cabin in the garden, which is available for sale by separate negotiation

Aerial view of Attleborough Manor, Hargham Road, which is for sale for £1.195m

Attleborough Manor has gorgeous gardens

The main house offers the ultimate in opulence too, with a beautifully crafted staircase for making a big entrance. 

Off the grand hall are four main reception rooms including a drawing room, dining room and family room as well as a garden room and a superb kitchen with marble and wooden worksurfaces.

The dining room also has a timber beam, which is a nod to the past and was taken from the original cottage which once stood on the site. 

Grand wooden staircase in a huge reception hall in a 6-bed manor house for sale in Attleborough, Norfolk

The reception hall with its grand staircase

Huge living room with feature fireplace in a 6-bed manor house in Attleborough, Norfolk

Inside one of four main reception rooms

Large family kitchen in Attleborough Manor, Hargham Road, which is for sale for £1.195m

Inside the kitchen

Upstairs are six bedrooms and five bathrooms, four of which are en suite. The splendid master bedroom also has a dressing room.

Outside, there’s a large garden and also extensive garaging including two double garages, a double cart bay and driveway parking.

Huge double bedroom in a luxury manor house on Hargham Road, Attleborough, which is for sale for £1.195m

Inside one of six bedrooms

Gym room in a six-bedroom manor house for sale on Hargham Road, Attleborough, for £1.195m

The home even has a gym

Aerial view of Attleborough Manor surrounded by Breckland countryside

The property enjoys a secluded location - but isn't far from town

David Hinton, sales manager at Brown&Co in Norwich, selling the house, said: “This is a house that would suit busy people as you can move straight in and start enjoying it. It’s got those extras that make life easier especially for families such as a separate laundry room, a gym and study.

“However, if all that isn’t enough, there’s so much space outside with a super big garden and garaging which includes an annexe as well as available by separate negotiation, a wooden cabin in the garden. It’s just an incredible house ideal for today’s living.”

For more information contact David Hinton at Brown&Co in Norwich on 01603 629871.

PROPERTY FACTS
Hargham Road, Attleborough
Price: £1,195,000
Brown&Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

Attleborough News

