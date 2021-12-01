Luxury manor for sale with a 'Hobbit house' in the grounds
- Credit: Brown&Co
A glamorous manor house has come up for sale in Attleborough for £1.195m - complete with its very own Hobbit-style cabin in the garden.
The Manor, Hargham Road, offers six bedrooms, five bathrooms and everything you need for a luxurious lifestyle, including its own laundry room, gym and, by separate negotiation, a wooden den that looks like something out of JR Tolkien’s The Hobbit in the garden.
The small wooden mini house in the garden even has a little window in its door and sides and inside it is snug, with a wooden interior and seating around the central cooking station - perfect for a winter warmer with mulled wine and mince pies at this time of year!
The main house offers the ultimate in opulence too, with a beautifully crafted staircase for making a big entrance.
Off the grand hall are four main reception rooms including a drawing room, dining room and family room as well as a garden room and a superb kitchen with marble and wooden worksurfaces.
The dining room also has a timber beam, which is a nod to the past and was taken from the original cottage which once stood on the site.
Upstairs are six bedrooms and five bathrooms, four of which are en suite. The splendid master bedroom also has a dressing room.
Outside, there’s a large garden and also extensive garaging including two double garages, a double cart bay and driveway parking.
David Hinton, sales manager at Brown&Co in Norwich, selling the house, said: “This is a house that would suit busy people as you can move straight in and start enjoying it. It’s got those extras that make life easier especially for families such as a separate laundry room, a gym and study.
“However, if all that isn’t enough, there’s so much space outside with a super big garden and garaging which includes an annexe as well as available by separate negotiation, a wooden cabin in the garden. It’s just an incredible house ideal for today’s living.”
For more information contact David Hinton at Brown&Co in Norwich on 01603 629871.
PROPERTY FACTS
Hargham Road, Attleborough
Price: £1,195,000
Brown&Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com
