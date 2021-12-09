Fairytale barn conversion turned wedding venue goes up for sale for £1.4m

There is a fountain in the courtyard - Credit: Sowerbys

A seven-bedroom barn conversion - which the Sunday Times named one of the best 'cottages' to stay in in 2019 - has come up for sale in Narborough, near King's Lynn in Norfolk, for £1.4m.

Ash Tree Barns is listed for sale with Sowerbys and described as a "luxurious boutique style property", complete with 'fairytale' interiors and a bed made out of branches.

The converted barn can sleep up to 20 people and is situated in around 3.5 acres of Norfolk countryside.

It's currently used as a wedding venue, so offers great business potential, and could also host corporate events, private celebrations or even self-catering holidays - and for the right buyer, it could also make a remarkable family home, sold with no onward chain.

The tree-lined drive leading to the front of the property - Credit: Sowerbys

One of six beautifully decorated bathrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside the reception hall - Credit: Sowerbys

Another of the beautiful bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

It has appeared on Escape to the Country and been featured in a number of reality TV programmes.

Inside, the accommodation has been beautifully arranged and is packed with detail and charm. There are exposed gabled ceilings, beams and brickwork, as well as open fireplaces and sumptuous baths.

The majority of the rooms overlook a completely secluded courtyard garden, and the main living areas have fold-back picture windows, which create an open extension to the sun terrace and fountain and really bring the outside in.

The living room is a particular highlight: it's cosy and welcoming but also large enough to entertain at least fifty guests, featuring huge vaulted ceilings, a roaring fire and a triple set of French doors.

The professional kitchen - Credit: Sowerbys

The cosy living space - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside one of the property's seven bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

There is also a separate open-plan reception hall, which features an exposed gabled ceiling and open fireplace, and enjoys gorgeous courtyard views. It's also divided into separate lounge and dining areas.

The kitchen has been created to a professional standard and is extremely well-equipped - but still full of character. The stainless steel worktops work sympathetically with its exposed brick, carrstone and timber and it's a contemporary and functional space, complete with a separate pantry and utility room.

The seven bedrooms are beautifully decorated and individually themed. One has an adjoining bedroom and five have en suites, including some impressive slate wet rooms.

Inside one of the seven bedrooms at Ash Tree Barns, Narborough - Credit: Sowerbys

Six of the bedrooms have en suites - Credit: Sowerbys

The dining area of the reception room - Credit: Sowerbys

Many of the reception spaces overlook the beautiful Spanish-style courtyard - Credit: Sowerbys

The grounds around Ash Tree Barns are just as impressive as the home itself. The gravel driveway is lined with ash trees and there is ample parking, while a large field to the side - which can accommodate a marquee for up to 200 people - hosts a firepit.

There is also an extensive courtyard, large rear garden and a picturesque backdrop from neighbouring woodland.

Contact Sowerbys for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Ash Tree Barns, Narborough

Offers over £1,400,000

Sowerbys, 01553 403121, www.sowerbys.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.