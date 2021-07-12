News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Quirky Arts and Crafts lodge with 'eyebrow windows' for sale

Caroline Culot

Published: 11:54 AM July 12, 2021   
Arts and Crafts Cromer property in Norfolk

This former hall lodge in Cromer has windows with curves over the top, characteristic 'eyebrow' features of the Arts and Crafts period. - Credit: Sowerbys

A character property in Norfolk built as a lodge to a historic hall and with feature windows like eyes is for sale for £485,000.

Home Farm Lodge, Cromer, for sale in Norfolk

Inside Home Farm Lodge, for sale - Credit: Sowerbys

Home Farm Lodge in Cromer, in one-third of an acre with fabulous countryside views, was formerly the lodge to Cromer Hall, built in the early 1900s.

Home Farm Lodge in Cromer Norfolk

The pink retro bathroom suite - Credit: Sowerbys

From the front it has arches over its top windows - a characteristic 'eyebrow' design of the Arts and Crafts period.

Inside it has four bedrooms and an original retro pink bathroom - one of the coloured suites making a comeback.

Home Farm Lodge, Cromer, Norfolk

Home Farm Lodge, for sale - Credit: Sowerbys

Home Farm Lodge, Cromer, Norfolk, for sale

The view from Home Farm Lodge - Credit: Sowerbys

Agents Sowerbys state: "This fine period property showcases a variety of classic architectural styles with an intricate red-brick facade, ornate decorative elevations and unusual multi-paned windows.

"A later extension to the original house has increased the overall size to around 1800ft sq to include a detached garage/workshop and garden room.

"It would be more than fair to say that the property would now benefit from complete renovation but if offers a wonderful opportunity to put your own stamp on a unique period home."

