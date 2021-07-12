Published: 11:54 AM July 12, 2021

A character property in Norfolk built as a lodge to a historic hall and with feature windows like eyes is for sale for £485,000.

Home Farm Lodge in Cromer, in one-third of an acre with fabulous countryside views, was formerly the lodge to Cromer Hall, built in the early 1900s.

From the front it has arches over its top windows - a characteristic 'eyebrow' design of the Arts and Crafts period.

Inside it has four bedrooms and an original retro pink bathroom - one of the coloured suites making a comeback.

Agents Sowerbys state: "This fine period property showcases a variety of classic architectural styles with an intricate red-brick facade, ornate decorative elevations and unusual multi-paned windows.

"A later extension to the original house has increased the overall size to around 1800ft sq to include a detached garage/workshop and garden room.

"It would be more than fair to say that the property would now benefit from complete renovation but if offers a wonderful opportunity to put your own stamp on a unique period home."