Quirky Arts and Crafts lodge with 'eyebrow windows' for sale
A character property in Norfolk built as a lodge to a historic hall and with feature windows like eyes is for sale for £485,000.
Home Farm Lodge in Cromer, in one-third of an acre with fabulous countryside views, was formerly the lodge to Cromer Hall, built in the early 1900s.
From the front it has arches over its top windows - a characteristic 'eyebrow' design of the Arts and Crafts period.
Inside it has four bedrooms and an original retro pink bathroom - one of the coloured suites making a comeback.
Agents Sowerbys state: "This fine period property showcases a variety of classic architectural styles with an intricate red-brick facade, ornate decorative elevations and unusual multi-paned windows.
"A later extension to the original house has increased the overall size to around 1800ft sq to include a detached garage/workshop and garden room.
"It would be more than fair to say that the property would now benefit from complete renovation but if offers a wonderful opportunity to put your own stamp on a unique period home."
