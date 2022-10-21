Promotion

‘The falling leaves drift by the window, the autumn leaves of red and gold’. In the romantic song Autumn Leaves, the leaves represent wistful longing, but for landlords they are more likely to mean blocked guttering and damp problems in the walls, which is why the season of ‘mists and mellow fruitfulness’ is also the perfect time to get those maintenance jobs done.

The latest Tenancy Deposit Scheme’s property maintenance poll shows that the vast majority of landlords regard themselves as responsible for the structure of their property, but only 14pc believe they should be held responsible for clearing guttering and ensuring external pipes and drains are free from debris.

In fact, the extent to which tenants are responsible for maintenance of such things is determined by what is written in the tenancy agreement, but in broad terms, landlords have a duty of care to ensure the property is kept to a certain standard.

Unless explicitly outlined in the tenancy agreement (and only then if it is held to be reasonable), landlords are responsible for the repair and maintenance of the drainage and supply of water; the structure and exterior of the property; drains, gutters and external pipes; basins, sinks, baths and toilets; gas appliances; electrical wiring; heating and hot water; smoke and carbon monoxide alarms (landlords are not responsible for ongoing testing and battery replacement) and damp and mould (depending on the cause).

Autumn is a good time to work with your tenant and produce a preventative maintenance checklist, to warrant you as a landlord are complying with your legal obligations and your tenant is aware of their responsibilities to ensure your property does not unnecessarily deteriorate and pre-empt any costly expenditure.

Typically, this would include items such as servicing the boiler, checking the central heating system, checking for mould and draughts, making sure insulation levels are adequate, checking gardens for things like uneven paving, giving the roof a once-over, and checking that window and door glass is secure.

Spending time on property maintenance on a regular basis will save you money in the long run, as well as providing a happy living environment for your tenants.

‘Soon I’ll hear old winter’s song’ go the lyrics to Autumn Leaves. But at least as the cold weather looms, those landlords who have carried out their autumn maintenance plan can rest easy knowing that their tenants are warm, and their property is in good shape.

Catherine Hunt is an associate in the Lettings department at Arnolds Keys. Visit www.arnoldskeys.com for more.