News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Promotion

New estate agents with client café opens in Norwich's Golden Triangle

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 12:15 AM January 14, 2022
Updated: 12:03 PM January 14, 2022
Close up of a sign for Arlington Park, a new estate agents which has opened on Earlham Road, Norwich

Arlington Park, a new estate agents headed up by Stuart Harris, and located on Earlham Road in Norwich, has opened - Credit: Arlington Park

The director of a new estate agency in Norwich is hoping to “bring relationships back” to the sector.

Stuart Harris has just opened the first branch of Arlington Park on Earlham Road in Norwich – complete with its own client café.

“We’re trying to bring people back into the office,” he explains. “We want clients to come in, sit down with a coffee or soft drink and talk about how we can help – we want them to feel comfortable and to know that we listen and are doing the very best for them.”

Luke Martin and Steve Harris of Arlington Park, a new estate agents that has opened on Earlham Road in Norwich

Luke Martin, left, heads up the lettings department of Arlington Park, alongside director Stuart Harris - Credit: Arlington Park

Mr Harris has years of experience in the sector, including in London, where he worked as a national high-achieving senior negotiator for a large independent estate agent and then as an area manager.  

He relocated to Norfolk a few years ago, where he set up his own property development and consultancy company – but when prices for land and materials rocketed last year, he decided to go back to his roots and start up his own estate agency in addition to his other business.

Close up of a coffee bar area in the office of Arlington Park, a new estate agents that has opened in Norwich

Director Stuart Harris says he's trying to encourage people back into the office and forge relationships - with the help of a client cafe - Credit: Arlington Park

He says he spent months looking for his colleague, Luke Martin, who heads up the lettings side of the business. “Luke can do everything,” says Mr Harris. “It took me about three months to find him – someone who can multi-task and has the same ethos as me.”

That ethos centres around building relationships with clients and creating a “great experience” – that means recognising their individual needs and creating a service that works for them. “There has to be a relationship,” he says. “It’s not necessarily about how quickly you can let or sell a property but how easy you make the process.”

Arlington Park office with parking located on Earlham Road in Norwich

Arlington Park is located on Earlham Road in the city's Golden Triangle - Credit: Arlington Park

Most Read

  1. 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
  2. 2 'A good fit' - New owners to take over garden centre cafe
  3. 3 Father goes on trial accused of murdering his baby daughter
  1. 4 'We are disappointed': Thai restaurant gets zero food hygiene rating
  2. 5 Norwich city centre shake-up agreed despite fears it will drive people away
  3. 6 Speed camera installed on 'rat run' after eight-year campaign
  4. 7 Man who may pose risk to children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk
  5. 8 Council privately plans to sell golf club it spent £10m on for just £2m
  6. 9 Speculation mounts over future of city's Debenhams store
  7. 10 Person taken to hospital after farm vehicle crashes into wall

Mr Harris says he would prefer to take on clients rather than just their property. “To us you’re a person and not a number. Buyers are going to be our next sellers and tenants our next buyers,” he says. “And everyone needs to be treated as an individual. Our primary job is not just about selling properties – it’s about helping people move.”

You can find Arlington Park at 25a Earlham Road, online at arlingtonpark.co.uk or by phone on 01603 577255.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Ffolkes pub and hotel is getting a permanent Feast and Play building and hot tub cabins. 

Food and Drink

Pub and hotel getting hot tub cabins, street food park and crazy golf

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police and East of England Ambulance were spotted attending an incident in Inman Road, Sprowston, Norwich.

Woman dies following concerns over her safety

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Fire at King's Lynn shellfish factory

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out at King's Lynn shellfish factory

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A retired farm worker died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, an inquest heard. Photo:

Parents pay tribute to 'lovely' son who died unexpectedly

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon