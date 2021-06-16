Published: 10:11 AM June 16, 2021

An apartment in an opulent converted shirehall in Norfolk with bags of history - and the most grand front entrance - is for sale.

The two bedroom home is in Beech Close, Swaffham - originally the town's shirehall or county hall which also incorporated at one time, a prison.

Built in 1839 with a huge architectural Doric structure at the front - in the style of the Greek temples - the shirehall was converted into seven apartments in 1989-90.

The grand building housed a court and cells, and was apparently paid for by public subscription. Behind it stood the town's Bridewell prison, built much earlier which remained in use until 1880.

Prisoners there helped make flour with milling equipment and a treadmill in the 1800s.

The property for sale there now has two bedrooms, a bathroom suite, a kitchen space, lounge-living area and allocated parking.

It has grand architectural features such as large arched windows and high ceillngs.

Outside are two parking spaces at the front of the building.

The apartment also has a communal outside area with a seating space.