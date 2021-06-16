News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Live like a king: Home for sale for £115,000 in 'temple' building

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 10:11 AM June 16, 2021   
Beech Close, Swaffham Norfolk

An apartment in this grand building is for sale. - Credit: Minors & Brady

An apartment in an opulent converted shirehall in Norfolk with bags of history - and the most grand front entrance - is for sale.

Beech Close, Swaffham, Norfolk

Inside the apartment for sale - Credit: Minors & Brady

The two bedroom home is in Beech Close, Swaffham - originally the town's shirehall or county hall which also incorporated at one time, a prison.

Built in 1839 with a huge architectural Doric structure at the front - in the style of the Greek temples - the shirehall was converted into seven apartments in 1989-90.

Beech Close, Swaffham

Inside the apartment for sale - Credit: Minors & Brady

The grand building housed a court and cells, and was apparently paid for by public subscription. Behind it stood the town's Bridewell prison, built much earlier which remained in use until 1880.

Prisoners there helped make flour with milling equipment and a treadmill in the 1800s. 

Beech Close, Swaffham, Norfolk

Inside the apartment for sale - Credit: Minors & Brady

You may also want to watch:

The property for sale there now has two bedrooms, a bathroom suite, a kitchen space, lounge-living area and allocated parking.

It has grand architectural features such as large arched windows and high ceillngs.

Beech Close, Swaffham, Norfolk

Inside the opulent building - Credit: Minors & Brady

Beech Close, Swaffham, Norfolk

The communal area - Credit: Minors & Brady

Outside are two parking spaces at the front of the building.
The apartment also has a communal outside area with a seating space. 

