Gallery
£230,000 apartment with access to tennis court for sale in historic house
- Credit: Sowerbys
A one-bedroom apartment situated in a former Grade II listed farmhouse has come up for sale in the north Norfolk village of Binham, which is home to several other listed buildings and the 11th century Benedictine priory.
Advertised at a guide price of £230,000, the one-bedroom apartment is located on the second floor of Abbey House, formerly known as Abbey Farmhouse, which was constructed in the 16th century.
The original house was thought to be 'L'-shaped but was re-faced in the late 19th century, when a new wing was also added. It was formally listed by Historic England in 1951.
Today, the building is divided up and access to this particular apartment, which is currently on the market with Sowerbys, is through the main reception hall.
The apartment itself is no ordinary space. Its private entrance hall has currently been partitioned off to allow enough space for a single bed, and there is also a good-sized sitting room featuring a dormer window that overlooks the rest of the property's well-kept grounds.
You may also want to watch:
Sowerbys describe the kitchen/breakfast room as a "triumph". It includes plenty of storage space, an integrated oven and hob and space for a table and chairs, all of which is nestled under a vaulted ceiling beside a pretty arched window.
The double bedroom is also of a good size, and is well-served by a family bathroom with panelled bath and shower over.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes to much-loved Laura, 28, after Covid death
- 2 Man seriously injured after crash
- 3 Revealed: The areas where Covid cases are still increasing
- 4 Man admits defrauding more than £1.3m from Norfolk firm
- 5 'Isolate from your household' plea as Covid soars in Norwich
- 6 Serial 'dine and dash' conman who fled hotels without paying is jailed
- 7 'They don't care': Retired couple slam council over 'dangerous' tree
- 8 Six people arrested after man in 50s was stabbed in Norwich
- 9 Shocking CCTV shows carer abusing woman with dementia
- 10 Minke whale washes up on beach
The grounds of Abbey House provide plenty of off-road parking, as well as beautifully mature and well-stocked gardens, which are well cared for. There is also a tennis court.
The annual service charge is currently £2,300, which includes ground rent, water and buildings insurance.
Contact Sowerbys for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Warham Road, Binham
Guide price: £230,000
Sowerbys, 01328 711711, www.sowerbys.com