£230,000 apartment with access to tennis court for sale in historic house

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:07 PM January 22, 2021   
19th century brick and flint building with several chimneys and a pantile roof

An apartment has become available to buy in this 16th century property in Binham, north Norfolk - Credit: Sowerbys

A one-bedroom apartment situated in a former Grade II listed farmhouse has come up for sale in the north Norfolk village of Binham, which is home to several other listed buildings and the 11th century Benedictine priory.

Sofa in the corner of the living room which features a sloping ceiling with inset dormer window

The living room in this £230,000 apartment in Abbey House, Binham - Credit: Sowerbys

Advertised at a guide price of £230,000, the one-bedroom apartment is located on the second floor of Abbey House, formerly known as Abbey Farmhouse, which was constructed in the 16th century. 

Neutral living area with sofa and two chairs with an open doorway leading down some steps

The living room in this £230,000 apartment in Abbey House, Binham - Credit: Sowerbys

The original house was thought to be 'L'-shaped but was re-faced in the late 19th century, when a new wing was also added. It was formally listed by Historic England in 1951.

Today, the building is divided up and access to this particular apartment, which is currently on the market with Sowerbys, is through the main reception hall.

Table and chairs sat next to a pretty arched window with a corner sofa at the edge and timber beams on the sloping ceiling

Dining area of the kitchen/breakfast room in this £230,000 apartment in Abbey House, Binham - Credit: Sowerbys

The apartment itself is no ordinary space. Its private entrance hall has currently been partitioned off to allow enough space for a single bed, and there is also a good-sized sitting room featuring a dormer window that overlooks the rest of the property's well-kept grounds.

Long narrow corridor with curtain hiding a single bed

The private entrance hall is large enough to host a single bed should you need additional space for guests - Credit: Sowerbys

Sowerbys describe the kitchen/breakfast room as a "triumph". It includes plenty of storage space, an integrated oven and hob and space for a table and chairs, all of which is nestled under a vaulted ceiling beside a pretty arched window.

Cream coloured kitchen with base and wall units, brightly coloured tiles, built-in oven and washing machine

The contemporary Shaker-style kitchen in this £230,000 apartment in Abbey House, Binham - Credit: Sowerbys

The double bedroom is also of a good size, and is well-served by a family bathroom with panelled bath and shower over.

The grounds of Abbey House provide plenty of off-road parking, as well as beautifully mature and well-stocked gardens, which are well cared for. There is also a tennis court.

Brick and flint country house set back on a large area of bright green grassy lawn

Residents at Abbey House can enjoy the grounds, which are well-maintained - Credit: Sowerbys

The annual service charge is currently £2,300, which includes ground rent, water and buildings insurance.

Contact Sowerbys for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Warham Road, Binham
Guide price: £230,000
Sowerbys, 01328 711711, www.sowerbys.com

Two areas of green lawn intersected by a set of steps against blue sky

The gardens and tennis court at Abbey House are well-maintained - Credit: Sowerbys

