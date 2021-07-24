News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former hunting lodge for sale for £1.695m with huge lake

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 6:00 AM July 24, 2021   
Antingham Lodge in Norfolk

Antingham Lodge, for sale - Credit: Strutt & Parker

A former hunting and fishing lodge in Norfolk with a seven acre lake and 10 acre wood has gone up for sale.

Antingham Lodge in Norfolk

Antingham Lodge - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Antingham Lodge, Pond Road, Bradfield in grounds of 20 acres, was originally part of the Gunton Estate in the ownership of the Suffield family.  During the 18th century a dam was built creating the lake which was used as a mill pond.

Antingham Lodge in Norfolk

The gardens - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Antingham Lodge, Norfolk

Antingham Lodge - Credit: Strutt & Parker

A mill was built on the dam and to the side, a weir. During the 1920s the property was sold and the house converted into a hunting and fishing lodge.

Antingham Lodge, Norfolk

Antingham Lodge - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Inside, the property, owned by a company director, has a large open plan kitchen/dining room and double doors lead into a 33-foot-long glazed garden room with three French doors out to the lake.

Antingham Lodge, Norfolk

Antingham Lodge - Credit: Strutt & Parker

There is also a formal drawing room and upstairs, four bedrooms, two with balconies overlooking the lake.

Antingham Lodge, Norfolk

Antingham Lodge - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Antingham Lodge in Norfolk

Antingham Lodge - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Further accommodation can be found in the annexe above the double garage which has a bathroom, upstairs kitchen, sitting room and a bedroom.

Antingham Lodge, Norfolk

The lake - Credit: Strutt & Parker

There are also three acres of palatial gardens.

