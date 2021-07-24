Former hunting lodge for sale for £1.695m with huge lake
- Credit: Strutt & Parker
A former hunting and fishing lodge in Norfolk with a seven acre lake and 10 acre wood has gone up for sale.
Antingham Lodge, Pond Road, Bradfield in grounds of 20 acres, was originally part of the Gunton Estate in the ownership of the Suffield family. During the 18th century a dam was built creating the lake which was used as a mill pond.
A mill was built on the dam and to the side, a weir. During the 1920s the property was sold and the house converted into a hunting and fishing lodge.
Inside, the property, owned by a company director, has a large open plan kitchen/dining room and double doors lead into a 33-foot-long glazed garden room with three French doors out to the lake.
There is also a formal drawing room and upstairs, four bedrooms, two with balconies overlooking the lake.
Further accommodation can be found in the annexe above the double garage which has a bathroom, upstairs kitchen, sitting room and a bedroom.
There are also three acres of palatial gardens.
