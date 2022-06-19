Two Norfolk villages named among UK's best up-and-coming areas

Aldborough has been named one of the UK's best up-and-coming locations.

With great community spirit and charming surroundings, two villages in Norfolk feature in The Sunday Times' annual list of star locations for 2022.

Each year, the publication releases a list of the most up-and-coming areas where people can buy houses cheaper and be part of the transformation.

It also celebrates locations with improving transport links, green spaces and interesting shops, theatres, pubs and restaurants.

The first Norfolk village included is Aldborough, just south of Cromer, and it is praised for its historic houses around the huge village green.

Brooke was praised for its cricket team. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

Writer Tim Palmer also said it has a "community spirit that is hard to beat", which includes yoga classes and a pantomime.

Aldborough also came eighth in The Sunday Times' 2021 list of the UK's top 50 villages.

The other Norfolk location that features is Brooke, south of Norwich, described as a "great little village with pub, shops and a cricket team".

Suffolk locations Felixstowe and Saxmundham are also in the up-and-coming list.