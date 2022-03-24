Budding activity with £8m sold in early spring auction

Auction House East Anglia held its second auction of the year on Wednesday, March 23, selling 48 out of 59 lots giving an 81pc success rate and raising over £8 million.

Robert Hurst, auction surveyor, said: “We are delighted with the results of our second auction of the year. There were nearly 200 registered bidders and over 1,000 people watched the four-hour auction, with some impressive prices achieved.”

One of the highlights was the sale of 51 Thetford Road in Watton. This four-bedroom detached house, set in 1.2 acres with planning permission to build three detached dwellings in the garden, caught the attention of developers. Guided at £550,000, a number of internet, telephone and proxy bidders pushed the final hammer price to £596,000.

While this was the highest priced lot of the day, the lowest priced lot of the day was 4.5 acres of amenity land off Dowding Road in Norwich, which sold for £16,000, showing the wide range of prices achieved.

Land lots continued to fare well, with seven separate parcels ranging from less than an acre to over 10 acres, with values varying hugely from £3,500 to £90,000 per acre.

“This shows that selling by auction should always be considered when selling land with or without planning permission to establish its open market value,” said Robert.

A mixture of lots including residential, commercial and land went under the hammer and some of the sales include:

· A two-bedroom terrace house on Newmarket Street in Norwich, sold for £222,500.

· A semi-detached house split into two self contained flats on Heigham Road in Norwich with one let and the other vacant, sold for £230,000.

· A two-bedroom city centre apartment on Maidstone Road in Norwich, sold for £145,500.

· A three-bedroom terrace house on Primrose Road in Norwich, sold for £195,000.

· A vacant 944 sq/ft retail unit on St Andrews Street in Norwich, sold for £154,000 plus VAT.

· A mixed-use investment comprising a let café and two bedroom flat producing £16,100 pa on Sprowston Road in Norwich, sold for £198,000.

· A two-bedroom maisonette on Harewood Drive in King's Lynn, sold for £86,500.

· A three-bedroom end terraced house on Cavendish Street in Ipswich, sold for £171,000.

· A one-bedroom maisonette on Hatfield Road in Ipswich, sold for £50,000.

· A one-bedroom terraced bungalow on Gladstone Road in Ipswich, sold for £136,000.

· A three-bedroom, semi-detached house requiring improvement on Hall Lane in Crostwick, sold for £184,000.

· A three-bedroom, semi-detached house on Scottow Road in Buxton with Lamas, sold for £271,000.

· A parcel of amenity land extending to 0.82 of an acre off South Walsham Road in Panxworth, sold for £74,000.

68-70 High Street, Stalham - sold for £395,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

· A freehold pharmacy investment let producing £24,840 pa on the High Street in Stalham, sold for £395,000.

· A mixed-use investment comprising a let café and three bedroom maisonette producing £14,500 pa off Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth, sold for £150,000.

· A house of multiple occupation producing £32,460 pa off Clarence Road in Gorleston, sold for £220,000.

· A single storey workshop on Church Road in Sutton, sold for £114,000.

· Two acres of amenity land off London Road in Suton near Wymondham sold for a staggering £136,000.

· A Grade II listed two-bedroom duplex apartment off the High Street in Dereham, sold for £76,000.

· 10 acres of agricultural land off Cangate Road near Neatishead, sold for £130,000 equating to £13,000 per acre.

· 5.1 acres of land with a derelict barn off Coburg Lane near Saham Toney, sold for £126,000, equating to nearly £25,000 per acre.

· A detached timber-framed cottage in need of renovation throughout on Winfarthing Road in Shelfanger, sold for £247,000.

· A derelict building set in around of a third of an acre with lapsed planning consent to convert into a dwelling on Church Hill in Starston, sold for £128,000.

28 St Nicholas Street, Diss - sold for £142,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

· A vacant Grade II listed timber framed shop on St Nicholas Street in Diss, sold for £142,000.

· A vacant Indian restaurant with flat above on Shelfanger Road in Diss, sold for £203,000.

· A two-bedroom, semi-detached cottage let to regulated tenant producing £3,420 pa on The Street in Gillingham, sold for £108,000.

· A mixed-use investment comprising a house and commercial units producing £23,204 pa on Hall Lane in Walton on the Naze, sold for £490,000.

· A three- bedroom detached house on Church Lane in Whittlesey, sold for £209,750.

· A three-bedroom detached house on New Drove in Wisbech, sold for £136,000.

· A two-bedroom ground floor flat let producing £7,680 pa off Wyberton West Road in Boston, sold for £60,000

· A two-bedroom terrace house on Vauxhall Road in Boston, sold for £55,000.

· A single building plot with planning permission for a detached dwelling on London Road in Long Sutton, sold for £84,500.

· 4.5 acres of amenity land off Main Road in Billockby, sold for £39,000, equating to over £8,000 per acre. A further block of 10 acres nearby sold for £50,000, equating to £5,000 per acre.

· A three-storey mid terrace on St Georges Road in Great Yarmnouth, sold for £130,000.

· A residential investment comprising two freehold maisonettes producing £11,400 pa on Wellington Road in Great Yarmouth, sold for £151,250.

· A hall entrance terrace house on Nelson Road South in Great Yarmouth sold for £195,000.

· A three storey mid terrace house part converted into three flats on Waterloo Road in Great Yarmouth sold for £136,000.

· A hall entrance terrace house on Apsley Road in Great Yarmouth, sold for £121,000.

2 Church Cottage, Church Rd, Sea Palling - sold for £287,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

· A three-bedroom linked detached flint cottage on Church Road in Sea Palling, sold for £287,000.

Auction House East Anglia is now taking entries for its next auction on Wednesday, May 4, with a closing date for entries in early April. For more information call 01603 505100 or visit auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia