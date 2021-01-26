First look at five new homes released for sale at popular site in Taverham

Published: 10:29 AM January 26, 2021

Five new homes have been released for sale at a sought-after site in Taverham, which saw the first 12 new homes at the development sell out within two weeks of launch. - Credit: Abel Homes

Five new homes have been released for sale at a sought-after site in Taverham, which saw the first 12 new homes at the development sell out within two weeks of launch.



Abel Homes has released the eagerly-awaited five three- and four-bedroom homes at Taursham Park in Taverham. The five houses are situated on a cul-de-sac, facing a large open green space, and next to a woodland walk which is being created by the Watton-based house builder.



The homes now released for sale consist of three spacious four-bedroom detached houses with double garage, one generous three-bedroom detached house with study/playroom, and one three-bedroom detached chalet-style bungalow. Prices range from £385,000 to £510,000.

Each of the five new homes at Taursham Park boasts an EPC rating of ‘A’ – the most energy-efficient band. - Credit: Abel Homes



All the new homes are being built to a very high specification of energy-efficiency, with solar photovoltaic panels, triple glazing and underfloor heating to the ground floor. Each new home boasts an EPC rating of ‘A’ – the most energy-efficient band.



The new homes also come with fitted ‘A’ rate appliances, garages with electric doors, BT fibre broadband to the premises, and floor coverings included throughout.



Taursham Park, at the junction of Ringland Road and Beech Avenue in Taverham, will eventually see 93 family homes built, as well as three public open green spaces, and a wooded area with woodland walk.

“We have seen huge interest in this site, with over 900 people registering an interest even before we launched it,” said Clare Cornish, sales manager at Abel Homes.



“The five homes we have just released are sure to be sought-after, as they are situated on the edge of the site overlooking a large open green space, and are next to the woodland area.



“Taverham is justifiably a very sought-after place to live, with a vibrant sense of community, easy access to the city centre, and yet lovely countryside adjacent to the village.”

Taursham Park refers to Taursham, the name Taverham was recorded as in the Domesday Book - Credit: Abel Homes

To ensure buyers can view in safety, the sales office and show home will be open by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 01953 884486.

Taursham is the name Taverham was recorded as in the Domesday Book. More details about Taursham Park can be found at www.abelhomes.co.uk/taverham.