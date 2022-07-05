Norfolk farmhouse with 40ft bedroom and field views for sale for £795k
- Credit: Pymm & Co
A Grade II listed farmhouse is for sale in Mundham near Loddon for £100,000 less than it was this time last year.
Abbey Farm House, off Loddon Road, dates back to the 17th century and is situated on a private plot surrounded by fields.
It was listed for sale for £895,000 in July last year but has been re-listed and is now for sale at a guide price of £795,000.
Inside it is packed with character and charm, including exposed beams and traditional fireplaces.
Accommodation includes a large sitting room with a woodburner, dining room with views to the rear garden and a good-sized kitchen/breakfast room with a working Aga and large inglenook fireplace.
There is also a utility room, cloakroom, study and wine cellar.
Four of the bedrooms are located on the first floor, including three doubles and one which has its own private stair access. There is also a four-piece family bathroom.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk fish and chip shop named one of the 10 best in the UK
- 2 Vandals smash charity dinosaur trail T.rex and leave kebab in its mouth
- 3 Teenager died after choking on own vomit
- 4 Police break up rave at country park
- 5 'Disappointed and angry' - Cricket pitch repeatedly vandalised by bikers
- 6 Woman accused of exposing herself to boy outside Lowestoft park
- 7 Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash with 4x4 outside village pub
- 8 Banksy mural created to spark debate after town's artwork was sold
- 9 Anger as three flights between Norwich and Amsterdam cancelled
- 10 Small plates restaurant and bottle shop coming to north Norfolk town
The top floor has a huge 40ft bedroom, with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams and ample opportunity to add an en suite, subject to planning.
Parking for several cars is located on a private driveway, as well as a double garage with power and lighting and a chicken coop and wood store.
There is a well-established wall garden to the rear, featuring shingle paths, a pond and an area of lawn, and a separate courtyard which has been secured for dogs.
A timber and brick outbuilding has been fitted with power and lighting and is currently used as a workshop.
For more information, contact Pymm & Co.
PROPERTY FACTS
Loddon Road, Mundham
Guide price: £795,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 305805
www.pymmand.co.uk
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.