Norfolk farmhouse with 40ft bedroom and field views for sale for £795k

Abbey Farmhouse, off Loddon Road, Mundham, is for sale at a guide price of £795,000 - Credit: Pymm & Co

A Grade II listed farmhouse is for sale in Mundham near Loddon for £100,000 less than it was this time last year.

Abbey Farm House, off Loddon Road, dates back to the 17th century and is situated on a private plot surrounded by fields.

It was listed for sale for £895,000 in July last year but has been re-listed and is now for sale at a guide price of £795,000.

Inside it is packed with character and charm, including exposed beams and traditional fireplaces.

Accommodation includes a large sitting room with a woodburner, dining room with views to the rear garden and a good-sized kitchen/breakfast room with a working Aga and large inglenook fireplace.

The kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Pymm & Co

The sitting room - Credit: Pymm & Co

The family bathroom features a roll-top bath and separate shower - Credit: Pymm & Co

The master bedroom occupies the entire first floor and extends to over 40ft, with exposed beams and a vaulted ceiling - Credit: Pymm & Co

There is also a utility room, cloakroom, study and wine cellar.

Four of the bedrooms are located on the first floor, including three doubles and one which has its own private stair access. There is also a four-piece family bathroom.

The top floor has a huge 40ft bedroom, with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams and ample opportunity to add an en suite, subject to planning.

Parking for several cars is located on a private driveway, as well as a double garage with power and lighting and a chicken coop and wood store.

The property enjoys lovely field views - Credit: Pymm & Co

The walled gardens are secluded with paths and beds - Credit: Pymm & Co

The rear of Abbey Farmhouse, which has five bedrooms and field views - Credit: Pymm & Co

The property offers ample off-road parking and also comes with an outbuilding which is currently used as a studio - Credit: Pymm & Co

There is a well-established wall garden to the rear, featuring shingle paths, a pond and an area of lawn, and a separate courtyard which has been secured for dogs.

A timber and brick outbuilding has been fitted with power and lighting and is currently used as a workshop.

For more information, contact Pymm & Co.

PROPERTY FACTS

Loddon Road, Mundham

Guide price: £795,000

Pymm & Co, 01603 305805

www.pymmand.co.uk

