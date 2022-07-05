News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Norfolk farmhouse with 40ft bedroom and field views for sale for £795k

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 11:07 AM July 5, 2022
Pretty listed cottage with large gardens off Loddon Road, Mundham, which is for sale for £795k

Abbey Farmhouse, off Loddon Road, Mundham, is for sale at a guide price of £795,000 - Credit: Pymm & Co

A Grade II listed farmhouse is for sale in Mundham near Loddon for £100,000 less than it was this time last year.

Abbey Farm House, off Loddon Road, dates back to the 17th century and is situated on a private plot surrounded by fields.

It was listed for sale for £895,000 in July last year but has been re-listed and is now for sale at a guide price of £795,000.

Inside it is packed with character and charm, including exposed beams and traditional fireplaces. 

Accommodation includes a large sitting room with a woodburner, dining room with views to the rear garden and a good-sized kitchen/breakfast room with a working Aga and large inglenook fireplace.

Country-style kitchen/breakfast room in a 5-bed farmhouse for sale in Mundham near Loddon

The kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Pymm & Co

Sitting room with large open fireplace and exposed beams in a 5-bed farmhouse for sale off Loddon Road, Mundham

The sitting room - Credit: Pymm & Co

Family bathroom with red roll-top bath in a five-bed farmhouse for sale off Loddon Road, Mundham

The family bathroom features a roll-top bath and separate shower - Credit: Pymm & Co

Huge 40ft bedroom with vaulted ceiling at the top of a 5-bed farmhouse for sale off Loddon Road, Mundham

The master bedroom occupies the entire first floor and extends to over 40ft, with exposed beams and a vaulted ceiling - Credit: Pymm & Co

There is also a utility room, cloakroom, study and wine cellar.

Four of the bedrooms are located on the first floor, including three doubles and one which has its own private stair access. There is also a four-piece family bathroom.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk fish and chip shop named one of the 10 best in the UK
  2. 2 Vandals smash charity dinosaur trail T.rex and leave kebab in its mouth
  3. 3 Teenager died after choking on own vomit
  1. 4 Police break up rave at country park
  2. 5 'Disappointed and angry' - Cricket pitch repeatedly vandalised by bikers
  3. 6 Woman accused of exposing herself to boy outside Lowestoft park
  4. 7 Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash with 4x4 outside village pub
  5. 8 Banksy mural created to spark debate after town's artwork was sold
  6. 9 Anger as three flights between Norwich and Amsterdam cancelled
  7. 10 Small plates restaurant and bottle shop coming to north Norfolk town

The top floor has a huge 40ft bedroom, with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams and ample opportunity to add an en suite, subject to planning.

Parking for several cars is located on a private driveway, as well as a double garage with power and lighting and a chicken coop and wood store.

Aerial view of Abbey Farmhouse, a five-bed family home for sale off Loddon Road, Mundham

The property enjoys lovely field views - Credit: Pymm & Co

Garden with paved path and summerhouse at Abbey Farmhouse, off Loddon Road, which is for sale for £795,000

The walled gardens are secluded with paths and beds - Credit: Pymm & Co

Rear of a Grade II listed 17th century cottage for sale off Loddon Road, Mundham

The rear of Abbey Farmhouse, which has five bedrooms and field views - Credit: Pymm & Co

Aerial view of Abbey Farmhouse and workshop which is off Loddon Road, Mundham, and for sale for £795k

The property offers ample off-road parking and also comes with an outbuilding which is currently used as a studio - Credit: Pymm & Co

There is a well-established wall garden to the rear, featuring shingle paths, a pond and an area of lawn, and a separate courtyard which has been secured for dogs.

A timber and brick outbuilding has been fitted with power and lighting and is currently used as a workshop.

For more information, contact Pymm & Co.

PROPERTY FACTS
Loddon Road, Mundham
Guide price: £795,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 305805
www.pymmand.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Loddon News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

The Parlour café  and tearoom has opened for business at Abbey Farm in Binham, north Norfolk

Food and Drink

Café serving produce fresh from its farm opens in north Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Flames gripped a barn off the A149 at Thorpe Market in north Norfolk.

Video

Flames grip barn in north Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters tackled a bus fire in Norwich this morning.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Blaze sees 20 passengers evacuated from city bus

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Sanders Coaches' 202 service has been blocked by a fallen tree. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Parked cars prevent buses from serving north Norfolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon