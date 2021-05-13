Published: 11:08 AM May 13, 2021

A 17th century Norfolk farmhouse with a holiday let and unconverted barns is for sale for £1.65m.

Abbey Farm, Alby - Credit: Sowerbys

Abbey Farm, Alby, near Cromer, offers a potential to generate income from the converted two bedroom detached holiday let called 'Jerry's Barn.'

There's also a converted single storey barn that houses a studio and set around a central courtyard, a range of unconverted period barns. These have full residential planning for three dwellings and come with allocated outside space and parking.

The main farmhouse has a living area and kitchen with dining and there are four/five bedrooms.

Abbey Farm, Alby - Credit: Sowerbys

Outside, are south-facing formal gardens with a sun terrace and a timber framed summerhouse.

The land includes a private woodland, established around 30 years ago.

Agents Sowerbys state: "Abbey Farm at Alby is a wonderful 17th century farmhouse approaching 3000 sqft set in glorious private grounds.

"What makes this a unique and rare offering is the extensive period barns that come with the sale."