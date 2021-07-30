News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this listed farmhouse with wine cellar for sale for £895,000

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:00 PM July 30, 2021   
Large 17th century period farmhouse off a main road surrounded by a brick wall and shrubs

Grade II listed Abbey Farm House, which is for sale - Credit: Pymm & Co

A Grade II listed farmhouse with original features and pretty field views has come up for sale in Mundham, near Loddon in south Norfolk.

Abbey Farm House is believed to date back to the mid-1600s and still features many of its original period features, including exposed beams and a 17th century desk in the study.

Further improvements were made in the 18th century and the property was restored in the 1970s, when new oak-framed windows were added.

Pymm & Co, selling the property for £895,000, say it is "packed with character and charm, exposed beams, traditional fireplaces and impressive views".

Accommodation includes a large sitting room with a woodburner and Tudor fireplace as well as a kitchen/breakfast room featuring a traditional Aga, large inglenook fireplace and two ceramic Butler sinks.

Yellow-painted period living room with huge brick built hearth with stone surround, woodburner and arm chairs

Inside the living room which has a woodburner set into a large Tudor hearth - Credit: Pymm & Co

Large kitchen/breakfast room with tiled floor, huge oak table and chairs and traditional blue Aga

Inside the kitchen/breakfast room, which has an original Aga - Credit: Pymm & Co

The dining room is also a lovely space and includes two windows with garden views as well as an open fire, exposed beams and lots of storage, plus separate stair access to the fifth bedroom.

There is also a utility room, cloakroom complete with a Victorian toilet and and a wine cellar, plus a study with an original 17th century desk and wall safe.

There are three double bedrooms and a four-piece family bathroom on the first floor, while the top floor is home to the gorgeous master suite: a 40ft main bedroom with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, as well as the opportunity to add an en suite if desired.

Pale pink-painted reception room with timber beams, brick hearth with open fire and red fabric sofa

Abbey Farm House is on the market for £895,000 - Credit: Pymm & Co

Well-stocked garden with curved wooden seat, gravel path, lawn and shrubs and flowers

The property has lovely well-kept gardens - Credit: Pymm & Co

Tiled farmhouse nestled in luscious gardens with a Victorian style lantern off a shingle path

Abbey Farm House dates back to the 17th century with later additions - Credit: Pymm & Co

Outside, Abbey Farm House is approached by a private driveway which provides ample parking for several cars and a fully powered double garage.

The grounds also include a chicken coop and wood store and there is a rear walled garden which is well-established with shingle paths as well as a pond and area of lawn. There is also a separate courtyard area and a brick and timber outbuilding, currently used as a workshop.

For more information, contact Pymm & Co.

PROPERTY FACTS
Loddon Road, Mundham
Price: £895,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 950021, www.pymmand.co.uk

Loddon News
Norfolk
South Norfolk News

