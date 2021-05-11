Furniture buying guide: How to create a stylish and relaxing bedroom

Promotion

Published: 12:16 PM May 11, 2021

Whether you’re buying a few pieces to give your existing décor a refresh or you’re creating a brand-new look, choosing bedroom furniture requires careful consideration. After all, your bedroom is your personal refuge where you can relax and recharge, so it deserves your utmost attention.

“There’s a lot to think about when furnishing your bedroom, from choosing a design that reflects your sense of style to making sure the pieces are the right proportions for the space you have,” says Victoria Jackson, director of furniture buying at Norfolk department store Aldiss.

Here, she offers some handy advice for choosing bedroom furniture:

What’s your style?

The Ercol Teramo range is a fashionable furniture choice at the moment, says Victoria - Credit: Aldiss

Your personal taste is likely to have a big impact on the furniture you buy. From traditional, solid wood designs to more modern, slimline pieces, Aldiss have a diverse range of bedroom collections to suit all style preferences.

If you’re someone who likes to keep up with the latest trends, Victoria recommends Scandi style furniture. “One of our bestselling branded collections is Ercol Teramo, which captures that chic Danish look with its natural oak finish, slender legs and thin tops,” she says.

Painted bedroom furniture is also a popular choice for fashion-forward shoppers. “The Hastings dark blue bedroom furniture is a great way to add a pop of colour to a décor scheme without being too overbearing,” says Victoria.

Norfolk Oak bedroom furniture complements both modern and traditional interiors - Credit: Aldiss

For a bedroom look that’s going to stand the test of time, she suggests a classic oak furniture design. “The Norfolk Oak range with antique brass-effect handles complements both traditional and modern interiors, which gives you the flexibility to change your décor as and when you please.”

What room is it going in?

Thinking about what room it is intended for will help you choose what type of furniture to buy – and set your budget. “If you’re furnishing a master suite, you’ll probably want to spend a bit more on substantial, high quality pieces,” says Victoria. “The Heritage collection works well for master bedrooms with its rustic oak finish, large bedsteads with tall headboards, triple wardrobes and spacious chests of drawers with solid tops.”

The versatile Coastal collection is ideal for multi-purpose spaces like spare rooms - Credit: Aldiss

Smaller, more versatile furniture is ideal for spare and kids’ bedrooms. “There’s a huge number of items in different sizes that you can choose from in our Coastal range, which is ideal for multi-purpose spaces – and it’s great value for money too,” says Victoria. As well as necessities like beds, you may also want to add desks (if the bedroom doubles up as an office), blanket boxes for storage and a small dresser, she suggests.

How much space have you got?

It’s important to make sure that your new furniture will fit in your room and that it has the right proportions for the look you want. “Big rooms can accommodate chunkier pieces, but if it's small or awkwardly-sized, slimline is the way to go,” says Victoria.

Wardrobes with sliding doors, tall chests of drawers and furniture with legs can help to create the illusion of space. Pieces with in-built storage, including divan and ottoman beds, can also help to hide clutter. “The Heritage collection is ideal if you need to free up floor space – it includes bedsteads with built-in drawers, a dressing table with a hidden compartment for jewellery and a footstool with a lid that lifts up for added storage,” says Victoria.

Any other considerations?

When it comes to furnishing a bedroom, co-ordinating pieces generally works best. “Matching furniture is more aesthetically pleasing, and enables you to be more creative with your accessories and mix and match soft furnishings,” says Victoria. Aldiss also offer dining room furniture to match some of their bedroom collections if you want to create a cohesive look throughout your home.

Victoria also advises buying all your furniture in one go if your budget will allow, especially staples such as the bed, bedside tables, wardrobe and dressing table. “Once you’ve got the main pieces, you can then add extras such as ottomans, mirrors, chairs and occasional tables,” she says.

