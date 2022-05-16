News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
7 pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:27 PM May 16, 2022
There are a number of pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk

There are a number of pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk - Credit: Everard Cole Ltd

Fancy taking on your own pub? Many people would love the chance to pull pints in their very own boozer.

With this in mind, here are seven pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk, according to Rightmove.

The Steam Packet in Norwich city centre. Photo: Steve Adams

The Steam Packet in Norwich city centre. Photo: Steve Adams

1. The Steam Packet

Where: 39 Crown Road, Norwich 

Price: £325,000

Located in central Norwich, the Grade II listed property is believed to date from the mid-19th century, which provides accommodation set over three floors under a hipped slate roof.

The pub is currently closed but its listing says it offers "great potential".


The Wheelwrights Arms, Gorleston

The Wheelwrights Arms, Gorleston - Credit: LLH Solutions Limited

2. The Wheelwrights Arms

Where: 65 Beccles Road, Gorleston, Great Yarmouth

Price: £345,000

The Wheelwrights Arms is of brick-built construction under a tiled roof with a painted frontage.

The pub, which also has three bedrooms, has been decorated over the past six months in anticipation for a return to normal trading.


The Canary & Linnet, Little Fransham

The Canary & Linnet, Little Fransham - Credit: Everard Cole Ltd

3. Canary & Linnet

Where: Main Road, Little Fransham, Dereham

Price: £375,000

The Canary & Linnet is a detached, brick-built building which is predominantly over two stories under a pantile roof.

The private accommodation comprises a living room and kitchenette at ground floor level, with three bedrooms on the first floor.


The Dunstable Arms, Sheringham

The Dunstable Arms, Sheringham - Credit: Google Maps

4. The Dunstable Arms

Where:  27 Cromer Road, Sheringham

Price: Guide rent £27,500p/a on a free of tie lease

The Dunstable Arms is a two-storey detached property with single storey pitched roof extensions to the rear, offering plenty of external space including a patio and garden trading space at the rear.

Based in a busy residential area, the pub has previously achieved success through its food offering.

The King's Head, North Lopham

The King's Head, North Lopham - Credit: Sidney Phillips Ltd

5. King's Head 

Where: 16 The St, North Lopham, Diss 

Price: £385,000

The King's Head is equipped with three separate letting rooms, a large car park as well as a garden area at the back.

Located in North Lopham, the King's Head also comes with a commercial kitchen and a ground floor cellar.

Norfolk Lurcher, Colton

Norfolk Lurcher, Colton - Credit: Everard Cole Ltd

6. Norfolk Lurcher

Where: High House Farm Lane, Colton

Price: £875,000

Norfolk Lurcher is a two-storey brick-build property set in about 1.18 acres in a picturesque setting.

The ground floor trade areas provides a dedicated traditional bar area with a log burner and a snug, along with a restaurant and dining areas which overlook the rear gardens and lake.

The upper parts provide eight en-suite letting rooms, including accessible ground floor rooms. In addition, there is three bedrooms and a garage.

Red Lion, Hockwold cum Wilton

Red Lion, Hockwold cum Wilton - Credit: Sidney Phillips Ltd

7. Red Lion

Where: 114 Main St, Hockwold cum Wilton, Thetford

Price: £500,000

Set in a prime location in a busy village street, the Red Lion is a pub with lots of character.

The pub is a two storey detached building, offering a gated rear car park, front trade patio and a pub garden.

