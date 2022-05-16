7 pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk
Fancy taking on your own pub? Many people would love the chance to pull pints in their very own boozer.
With this in mind, here are seven pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk, according to Rightmove.
1. The Steam Packet
Where: 39 Crown Road, Norwich
Price: £325,000
Located in central Norwich, the Grade II listed property is believed to date from the mid-19th century, which provides accommodation set over three floors under a hipped slate roof.
The pub is currently closed but its listing says it offers "great potential".
2. The Wheelwrights Arms
Where: 65 Beccles Road, Gorleston, Great Yarmouth
Price: £345,000
The Wheelwrights Arms is of brick-built construction under a tiled roof with a painted frontage.
The pub, which also has three bedrooms, has been decorated over the past six months in anticipation for a return to normal trading.
3. Canary & Linnet
Where: Main Road, Little Fransham, Dereham
Price: £375,000
The Canary & Linnet is a detached, brick-built building which is predominantly over two stories under a pantile roof.
The private accommodation comprises a living room and kitchenette at ground floor level, with three bedrooms on the first floor.
4. The Dunstable Arms
Where: 27 Cromer Road, Sheringham
Price: Guide rent £27,500p/a on a free of tie lease
The Dunstable Arms is a two-storey detached property with single storey pitched roof extensions to the rear, offering plenty of external space including a patio and garden trading space at the rear.
Based in a busy residential area, the pub has previously achieved success through its food offering.
5. King's Head
Where: 16 The St, North Lopham, Diss
Price: £385,000
The King's Head is equipped with three separate letting rooms, a large car park as well as a garden area at the back.
Located in North Lopham, the King's Head also comes with a commercial kitchen and a ground floor cellar.
6. Norfolk Lurcher
Where: High House Farm Lane, Colton
Price: £875,000
Norfolk Lurcher is a two-storey brick-build property set in about 1.18 acres in a picturesque setting.
The ground floor trade areas provides a dedicated traditional bar area with a log burner and a snug, along with a restaurant and dining areas which overlook the rear gardens and lake.
The upper parts provide eight en-suite letting rooms, including accessible ground floor rooms. In addition, there is three bedrooms and a garage.
7. Red Lion
Where: 114 Main St, Hockwold cum Wilton, Thetford
Price: £500,000
Set in a prime location in a busy village street, the Red Lion is a pub with lots of character.
The pub is a two storey detached building, offering a gated rear car park, front trade patio and a pub garden.