5 signs you have a mouse in your home and what you can do about it

Mice love grains, seeds and nuts, which is why sealing all your dry food packets is one of the best ways to prevent an infestation. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Do you have mice sneaking around your kitchen cupboards or up in the attic?

It’s possible that you may have a mouse infestation without being aware of it, which is why we’re chatting to Daniel Neves from Inoculand Pest Control to help shed some light on this common household problem. He tells us what signs to watch out for and how to make sure no mouse can step foot in your home again – unless invited!

Sign 1: Dry food keeps disappearing from your cupboards

Mice are common household pests in the UK, often finding their way into homes through small cracks in your floorboards, walls and pipes.

Check your computer cables regularly as mice can chew through wires which can become dangerous and is a potential fire hazard. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“They are persistent creatures capable of fitting through tiny gaps in search of warmth, shelter and food. If there’s a hole in your house, no matter how small, they’re likely to find it,” Daniel says.

Kitchens are often their most common entry point, as this is where the food is kept.

“Mice can eat up to 3kg of food per day, so if you notice your grains, rice, seeds and nuts disappearing, they may be the culprits,” Daniel explains.

One of the best ways to keep mice out of your house is to seal all the open packets of food in your cupboard to remove temptation.

Sign 2: Small droppings in cupboards and behind furniture

Mouse droppings are easy to recognise. They are no bigger than a grain of rice and are dark in colour.

“Mouse droppings are one of the first things I look for when inspecting a client’s home to see if they have an infestation. The best areas to check are behind furniture that’s seldom moved, in drawers, behind boxes in your loft, or at the back of your wardrobe,” Daniel says.

The number of droppings you find is often a good indicator of how large the infestation is. Similarly, you can often tell when you have gotten rid of an infestation, as you will stop discovering droppings almost instantly.

Sign 3: Chewed cables and wiring

Mice can chew through your wiring, which is why it’s a good idea to check behind your TV and inspect your computer cables. If you notice any gnaw marks or fraying, you may have an infestation.

“If you notice signs of damaged wiring, it’s important to call a pest control expert to remove the mice as quickly as possible, then replace the wires or contact an electrician. Damaged cables are a fire hazard and can be extremely unsafe,” Daniel says.

Sign 4: Strong smells and scratching noises

If you start to hear rustling and scurrying noises at night in the walls or ceiling, then there’s a good chance that you have mice.

“Mice are nocturnal and night time is when your home is most quiet, so it’s easier for you to hear the sounds,” Daniel explains. “If mice are present, you may also notice a musky, stale or pungent aroma in corners of the home or enclosed areas like drawers and wardrobes.”

Sign 5: If you’ve seen one mouse, there are likely more

“Mice travel in groups, and will continue to move between the same homes frequently, meaning if you’ve spotted one in the garden or your home there are probably more nearby,” Daniel says.

Mice travel in groups, so if you have seen one, it's likely there are more in your house. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“It’s important to seek professional pest control services as soon as possible to resolve the issue, as if left unchecked, mice numbers can double every two months.”

A pest control expert can inspect your house, confirm if you have an infestation, then recommend the best course of treatment to get rid of the mice.

“We will also conduct a comprehensive mouse proofing service, blocking all access points to your house, preventing reinfestation and ensuring your home remains a mouse-free zone,” Daniel says.

