The 5 most viewed homes on the market in Norfolk last month

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:15 AM August 4, 2021   
stately home walsham

The eight-bed country house in South Walsham - Credit: Savills

Some of the most viewed properties in Norfolk during July include two houses for auction and two historic properties. 

Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.

bungalow

Cere Road Sprowston, the most viewed home in Norfolk - Credit: Town and Country

The most viewed property in the county was a three-bedroom bungalow on Cere Road, Sprowston. The house is up for sale for £300,000 with Town and Country.

kitchen

The 3-bed bungalow on Cere Road, Sprowston - Credit: Town and Country

The three-bed has one bathroom, with a double garage, and has recently undergone a full refurbishment by Fox Carpentry and Construction, including the kitchen, central heating, and windows. 

The second is a four-bedroom detached house on Heywood Road, Diss. The house is up for auction with Savills on August 4, with a guide price of £200,000. It is arranged as a three-bed, one-bath main house with a four-room annex. The property has a large garden and lots of potential for development.

stately home walsham

The eight-bed country house in South Walsham - Credit: Savills

The third property is the most expensive, an eight-bedroom historic country house on The Street, South Walsham. It is up for sale for £3,500,000 with Savills.

stately home library walsham

The eight-bed country house in South Walsham - Credit: Savills

Alongside the eight bedrooms, there are five bathrooms and six reception rooms. The 25 acres of land around the property contains formal gardens, two cottages, as well as a tennis court, and a swimming pool.

The fourth most viewed property is a two-bedroom bungalow on Station Road, Cromer. The house is up for auction with William H Brown with a guide price of £170,000.  The detached two-bed also has two reception rooms and one bathroom, with "further scope for improvement".

cottage in diss

The four-bed cottage on Bells Lane, Diss - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The fifth is a four-bedroom detached cottage on Bells Lane, Diss. It is up for auction with Auction House East Anglia, with a guide price of £220,000.

green room

The four-bed on Bells Lane, Diss - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The Grade II Listed 17th-century property backs onto farmland, with two main reception rooms and bathroom facilities. It requires "a full program of modernisation and remedial repairs".

