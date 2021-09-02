The 5 most-viewed homes on the market in Norfolk last month
Norfolk's most popular properties in August included two cottages, two terraced houses, and a bungalow.
Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.
The most viewed property in the county was a three-bed terraced house on Trafalgar Road West, in Gorleston. The house is up for sale for £190,000 by Minors and Brady.
The three-bed has one bathroom and two reception rooms, with an open-plan kitchen/diner. There is also a garden with a summer house. The property is minutes from the beach and the town centre, with access to amenities.
The next most-viewed property is a three-bed semi-detached bungalow on Hawthorn Road, Norwich. The house is up for sale for £250,000 by Abbotts.
The Hellesdon property has one bathroom and two reception rooms, as well as a porch and conservatory. There is also enclosed front and back gardens and parking for two cars.
Another of the most viewed properties in Norfolk is a three-bed terraced house on Cardiff Road, Norwich. The house is up for auction by Auction House East Anglia, with a guide price of £180,000.
The three-bed has one bathroom and two receptions rooms, with a small front and enclosed rear garden. The property is off Unthank Road, with access to Norwich and its amenities.
The fourth most viewed property in Norfolk is a four-bed farmhouse in Hindolveston Road, in Foulsham. The house is up for auction by Auction House East Anglia, with a guide price of £300,000.
Mill Hill Farmhouse has two reception rooms and one bathroom, as well as a garden room. The property includes half an acre of land and though in need of restoration, has great potential.
The next most viewed house in Norfolk last month was a three-bed house on Blyth Road, Norwich. The property is up for sale for £250,000 by William H Brown.
The 1920s three-bed has one bath and one reception room, as well as features like a cast iron wood burner and solid wood surfaces. In the 70ft garden there is a home office, and the front garden has gates for privacy.