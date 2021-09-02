News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The 5 most-viewed homes on the market in Norfolk last month

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:30 AM September 2, 2021   
Blyth Road house

The front of the Blyth Road property - Credit: William H Brown

Norfolk's most popular properties in August included two cottages, two terraced houses, and a bungalow.

Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.

Gorleston 3 bed

The three-bed in Gorleston - Credit: Minors and Brady

The most viewed property in the county was a three-bed terraced house on Trafalgar Road West, in Gorleston. The house is up for sale for £190,000 by Minors and Brady.

Gorleston 3 bed

The kitchen/diner area - Credit: Minors and Brady

The three-bed has one bathroom and two reception rooms, with an open-plan kitchen/diner. There is also a garden with a summer house. The property is minutes from the beach and the town centre, with access to amenities.

61 Hawthorn Avenue

The three-bed in Hellesdon - Credit: Abbotts

The next most-viewed property is a three-bed semi-detached bungalow on Hawthorn Road, Norwich. The house is up for sale for £250,000 by Abbotts. 

61 Hawthorn Avenue

The kitchen of the property - Credit: Abbotts

The Hellesdon property has one bathroom and two reception rooms, as well as a porch and conservatory. There is also enclosed front and back gardens and parking for two cars.

Cardiff Road, Norwich

The terraced house on Cardiff Road, Norwich - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Another of the most viewed properties in Norfolk is a three-bed terraced house on Cardiff Road, Norwich. The house is up for auction by Auction House East Anglia, with a guide price of £180,000. 

Cardiff Road, Norwich

One of the reception rooms in the house - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The three-bed has one bathroom and two receptions rooms, with a small front and enclosed rear garden. The property is off Unthank Road, with access to Norwich and its amenities. 

Mill Hill Farmhouse

The front of Mill Hill Farmhouse - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The fourth most viewed property in Norfolk is a four-bed farmhouse in Hindolveston Road, in Foulsham. The house is up for auction by Auction House East Anglia, with a guide price of £300,000.

Mill Hill Farmhouse

One of the farmhouses two reception rooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Mill Hill Farmhouse has two reception rooms and one bathroom, as well as a garden room. The property includes half an acre of land and though in need of restoration, has great potential.

Blyth Road house

The front of the Blyth Road property - Credit: William H Brown

The next most viewed house in Norfolk last month was a three-bed house on Blyth Road, Norwich. The property is up for sale for £250,000 by William H Brown.

Blyth Road house

The garden, with a home office - Credit: William H Brown

The 1920s three-bed has one bath and one reception room, as well as features like a cast iron wood burner and solid wood surfaces. In the 70ft garden there is a home office, and the front garden has gates for privacy.

