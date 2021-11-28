See inside this 17th century house with a hot tub and direct beach access
- Credit: Coast and Country
A 17th century house in Mundesley, with direct access to the beach from its garden gate, is on the market for £1.2 million.
Named Meadow House, the home, which boasts sea views, has been operating as a self-catering holiday business for over 10 years.
The home retains a lot of character features, such as open fire places and the original flooring.
Set on a 0.64 acre plot, the house opens into a spacious and striking entrance hall, which leads visitors to a cinema and games room and an intimate drawing room.
The drawing room, featuring an open fire place, is one of several reception rooms.
An east facing 25ft family room provides plenty of space for families and larger groups, and leads to the property's kitchen.
The kitchen has a gas-fired Aga, a breakfast bar and a larder cupboard.
Most Read
- 1 Face masks to be compulsory in shops and public transport, PM announces
- 2 Norfolk to be battered by winds of up to 65mph as Storm Arwen hits UK
- 3 Flood alerts issued for parts of Norfolk due to stormy conditions
- 4 Norfolk stately home neighbour dispute sees campsite owner in court
- 5 Obituary: Tributes after 'heart-shaped hole' is left following teaching assistant's death
- 6 'It was a shock' - Burglars raid newsagent after smashing window with axe
- 7 A11 northbound closed following crash near Attleborough
- 8 Fire breaks out at British Sugar Factory
- 9 Hermes courier and his wife could be jailed over ‘stolen parcels’
- 10 Royal estate closes winter light trail due to bad weather
A more recent addition to the house includes a garden room, complete with under-floor heating and doors that lead to a decked sun terrace and hot tub.
The garden, which has direct access to the beach, consists of formal gardens mainly laid to lawn benefitting from mature trees and shrubs providing privacy.
The house has seven bedrooms on its upper floors, which can sleep up to 14 people.
On the first floor, the master bedroom has a free-standing roll-top bath and basin.
There are four other bedrooms on the floor, including The Savoy which has a bay window with sea views.
On the second floor are the final two bedrooms, one called The Lookout which also has views of the north Norfolk coast.
There is plenty of off road parking on the gravelled driveway and a timber framed storage shed.
PROPERTY FACTS
Cromer Road, Mundesley
Guide Price: £1,200,000
Coast and Country, 01263 800474, www.coastandcountryea.co.uk
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.