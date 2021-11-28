See inside this 17th century house with a hot tub and direct beach access

The 17th century home is on the market for £1.2 million and was previously used as a holiday let business. - Credit: Coast and Country

A 17th century house in Mundesley, with direct access to the beach from its garden gate, is on the market for £1.2 million.

Named Meadow House, the home, which boasts sea views, has been operating as a self-catering holiday business for over 10 years.

The home retains a lot of character features, such as open fire places and the original flooring.

Set on a 0.64 acre plot, the house opens into a spacious and striking entrance hall, which leads visitors to a cinema and games room and an intimate drawing room.

The entrance hall which leads to a cinema room and an intimate drawing room. - Credit: Coast and Country

The drawing room, featuring an open fire place, is one of several reception rooms.

An intimate drawing room with an open fire place. - Credit: Coast and Country

An east facing 25ft family room provides plenty of space for families and larger groups, and leads to the property's kitchen.

One of several reception rooms in the 17th century house. - Credit: Coast and Country

The kitchen has a gas-fired Aga, a breakfast bar and a larder cupboard.

A more recent addition to the house includes a garden room, complete with under-floor heating and doors that lead to a decked sun terrace and hot tub.

The garden room is a more recent addition to the house and is complete with under-floor heating. - Credit: Coast and Country

The garden, which has direct access to the beach, consists of formal gardens mainly laid to lawn benefitting from mature trees and shrubs providing privacy.

The garden of the house, which has a patio with a hot tub. - Credit: Coast and Country

The garden stretches round the property. - Credit: Coast and Country

The beach garden, which over looks the Mundesley sea. - Credit: Coast and Country

The house has seven bedrooms on its upper floors, which can sleep up to 14 people.

On the first floor, the master bedroom has a free-standing roll-top bath and basin.

The master bedroom of the home features a free-standing bath tub. - Credit: Coast and Country

The free-standing bath in one of the property's bedrooms. - Credit: Coast and Country

There are four other bedrooms on the floor, including The Savoy which has a bay window with sea views.

One of the house's seven bedrooms. - Credit: Coast and Country

On the second floor are the final two bedrooms, one called The Lookout which also has views of the north Norfolk coast.

The bedroom on the second floor, known as The Lookout, has sea views. - Credit: Coast and Country

There is plenty of off road parking on the gravelled driveway and a timber framed storage shed.

The conservatory offers a place to enjoy the sun and views of the ocean. - Credit: Coast and Country

PROPERTY FACTS

Cromer Road, Mundesley

Guide Price: £1,200,000

Coast and Country, 01263 800474, www.coastandcountryea.co.uk

