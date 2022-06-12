Six-bed cottage with countryside views on the market for £799k

Gate House in Shouldham Thorpe dates back to the 1700s - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

With a modern extension and views of sprawling countryside, this six-bed cottage is on the market in west Norfolk for £799,950.

Gate House dates back to the 1700s having opened as a pub before becoming a home.

The current owners updated the house, fusing new and old features.

The sitting room to the left of the property has an inglenook fireplace - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

The modern kitchen is in the extension - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

Estate agent Sowerbys called the property an "impressive blend of modern and old" and "a perfect forever home".

The house opens to the left of the property, with a bedroom on one side and a shower room on the other.

The extension is an open-plan space with room for a dining table and doors to the garden - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

The master bedroom has an open fireplace - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

On this side of the house is another bedroom and the sitting room which has a large inglenook fireplace and exposed beams.

The right of the house is made up of the large extension which contains the open-plan kitchen and dining room with bifold doors to the garden.

The master bedroom's en suite - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

One of the six bedrooms - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The master bedroom has an open fireplace and an en suite.

On the second floor is the final bedroom.

The cottage is 18th century and the extension was added by the current owners - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

The property is in a one-and-a-half acre plot stretching back to surrounding fields - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

The property sits in a plot of one-and-a-half acres and overlooks neighbouring fields.

There is an outbuilding with an office and home gym as well as a stables and a timber gazebo over patio.

Gate House is in Shouldham Thorpe, a village eight miles from King's Lynn and 40 miles from Norwich.

PROPERTY FACTS

South Road, Shouldham Thorpe

Guide price: £799,950

Sowerbys, 01553 766741, www.sowerbys.com