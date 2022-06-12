News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Six-bed cottage with countryside views on the market for £799k

Published: 11:04 AM June 12, 2022
xxx_01_gatehouse_shouldhamthorpe_Jun22

Gate House in Shouldham Thorpe dates back to the 1700s - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

With a modern extension and views of sprawling countryside, this six-bed cottage is on the market in west Norfolk for £799,950. 

Gate House dates back to the 1700s having opened as a pub before becoming a home.

The current owners updated the house, fusing new and old features. 

xxx_02_gatehouse_shouldhamthorpe_Jun22

The sitting room to the left of the property has an inglenook fireplace - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

xxx_03_gatehouse_shouldhamthorpe_Jun22

The modern kitchen is in the extension - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

Estate agent Sowerbys called the property an "impressive blend of modern and old" and "a perfect forever home".

The house opens to the left of the property, with a bedroom on one side and a shower room on the other.

xxx_04_gatehouse_shouldhamthorpe_Jun22

The extension is an open-plan space with room for a dining table and doors to the garden - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

xxx_05_gatehouse_shouldhamthorpe_Jun22

The master bedroom has an open fireplace - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

On this side of the house is another bedroom and the sitting room which has a large inglenook fireplace and exposed beams.

The right of the house is made up of the large extension which contains the open-plan kitchen and dining room with bifold doors to the garden. 

xxx_06_gatehouse_shouldhamthorpe_Jun22

The master bedroom's en suite - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

xxx_07_gatehouse_shouldhamthorpe_Jun22

One of the six bedrooms - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The master bedroom has an open fireplace and an en suite.

On the second floor is the final bedroom.

xxx_08_gatehouse_shouldhamthorpe_Jun22

The cottage is 18th century and the extension was added by the current owners - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

xxx_09_gatehouse_shouldhamthorpe_Jun22

The property is in a one-and-a-half acre plot stretching back to surrounding fields - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

The property sits in a plot of one-and-a-half acres and overlooks neighbouring fields.

There is an outbuilding with an office and home gym as well as a stables and a timber gazebo over patio.

Gate House is in Shouldham Thorpe, a village eight miles from King's Lynn and 40 miles from Norwich.

PROPERTY FACTS

South Road, Shouldham Thorpe

Guide price: £799,950

Sowerbys, 01553 766741, www.sowerbys.com

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
