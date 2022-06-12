Six-bed cottage with countryside views on the market for £799k
- Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys
With a modern extension and views of sprawling countryside, this six-bed cottage is on the market in west Norfolk for £799,950.
Gate House dates back to the 1700s having opened as a pub before becoming a home.
The current owners updated the house, fusing new and old features.
Estate agent Sowerbys called the property an "impressive blend of modern and old" and "a perfect forever home".
The house opens to the left of the property, with a bedroom on one side and a shower room on the other.
On this side of the house is another bedroom and the sitting room which has a large inglenook fireplace and exposed beams.
The right of the house is made up of the large extension which contains the open-plan kitchen and dining room with bifold doors to the garden.
Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and the family bathroom.
The master bedroom has an open fireplace and an en suite.
On the second floor is the final bedroom.
The property sits in a plot of one-and-a-half acres and overlooks neighbouring fields.
There is an outbuilding with an office and home gym as well as a stables and a timber gazebo over patio.
Gate House is in Shouldham Thorpe, a village eight miles from King's Lynn and 40 miles from Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
South Road, Shouldham Thorpe
Guide price: £799,950
Sowerbys, 01553 766741, www.sowerbys.com