Three-bed home with 'epic' sea views up for sale for £675k

A three-bedroom home offering “epic” sea views has come up for sale in Sheringham at a guide price of £675,000.

Selling agents Sowerbys say that the property, located at number 17, Vincent Road, “perfectly captures the epitome of coastal life” offering "epic" sea views and the beach at the end of its garden.

The detached property dates back to the mid-century and occupies a commanding position perched above the East Promenade, including front-facing views of the coastline and gorgeous gardens of around a third of an acre.

Accommodation is arranged over two floors but would benefit from modernisation and, according to Sowerbys, offers “endless potential" for even further enhancement.

The ground floor has an entrance hall, 15 ft kitchen, spacious lounge and formal dining room, as well as a conservatory which offers lovely views of the gardens and the sea beyond.

There are three bedrooms upstairs including two doubles, and all with sea views, as well as a family-sized bathroom.

Outside, the rear garden extends to over a third of an acre and measures over 200ft in length from the house all the way to the East Promenade and beach. It’s mainly laid to lawn but hasn’t been landscaped, so offers a blank canvas for new owners.

To the front of the property there is a further private garden which could be used to create an area of off-street parking, subject to planning.



The property also benefits from UPVC double glazing and gas central heating.

For more information, contact Sowerbys.

PROPERTY FACTS

Vincent Road, Sheringham

Guide price: £675,000

Sowerbys, 01263 801124

www.sowerbys.com

