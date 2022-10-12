News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three-bed home with 'epic' sea views up for sale for £675k

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 11:02 AM October 12, 2022
A three-bedroom home has come up for sale off Vincent Road in Sheringham

A three-bedroom home offering “epic” sea views has come up for sale in Sheringham at a guide price of £675,000. 

Selling agents Sowerbys say that the property, located at number 17, Vincent Road, “perfectly captures the epitome of coastal life” offering "epic" sea views and the beach at the end of its garden.

The detached property dates back to the mid-century and occupies a commanding position perched above the East Promenade, including front-facing views of the coastline and gorgeous gardens of around a third of an acre. 

View of Sheringham coastline from the window of a 3-bed home for sale off Vincent Road, Sheringham

Accommodation is arranged over two floors but would benefit from modernisation and, according to Sowerbys, offers “endless potential" for even further enhancement. 

The ground floor has an entrance hall, 15 ft kitchen, spacious lounge and formal dining room, as well as a conservatory which offers lovely views of the gardens and the sea beyond. 

Living room with 70s fireplace in a 3-bed home for sale off Vincent Road in Sheringham for £675,000

There are three bedrooms upstairs including two doubles, and all with sea views, as well as a family-sized bathroom. 

Outside, the rear garden extends to over a third of an acre and measures over 200ft in length from the house all the way to the East Promenade and beach. It’s mainly laid to lawn but hasn’t been landscaped, so offers a blank canvas for new owners. 

Sunroom overlooking gardens and the Sheringham coast at a 3-bed home for sale off Vincent Road for £675,000

The gardens around number 17, Vincent Road, extend to a third of an acre and offer views of the Sheringham coast

To the front of the property there is a further private garden which could be used to create an area of off-street parking, subject to planning. 
 
The property also benefits from UPVC double glazing and gas central heating.   

View towards the sun room of number 17, Vincent Road, Sheringham, a 3-bed home for sale for £675k

For more information, contact Sowerbys. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Vincent Road, Sheringham 
Guide price: £675,000 
Sowerbys, 01263 801124 
www.sowerbys.com 

