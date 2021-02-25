News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Historic home with kitchen crafted from Blickling Estate oak is for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:30 PM February 25, 2021
Photograph showing the outside of a pretty medieval cottage with a box hedge pathway leading to the front and shaped topiary trees

Myrtle Cottage, Hethersett, is on the market for offers over £750,000 - Credit: Fine & Country

A pretty 16th century hall house, once used as a Quaker meeting place, has come on to the market in Hethersett.

Former owners of the Grade II listed Myrtle Cottage have found a number of interesting historical artefacts and are offering them, along with papers relating to the history of the house, as part of its sale. It's currently listed with Fine & Country for offers over £750,000.

Photograph showing the inside of a large reception room with exposed timber beams on the ceiling, a stripe classic-shaped sofa and a large blue period-style rug

One of three reception rooms at Myrtle Cottage, Hethersett - Credit: Fine & Country

The property has been extended over the years but still retains an intimate and cosy feel. The current owners have also made several improvements to it, including installing a new kitchen, handcrafted from a felled oak tree from the grounds of Blickling Estate. 

Photograph showing the inside of a beautiful oak kitchen with modern appliances and a tiled floor

The kitchen was handcrafted using oak from Blickling Estate - Credit: Fine & Country

Other highlights include the larger-than-average conservatory, which is fitted with electric roof blinds to keep in the heat, and three sizeable reception rooms, which feature exposed beams, brick fireplaces and working woodburners.

Photograph showing the interior of a large medieval cottage with a sloping ceiling, exposed timbers and a bookshelf full of books

The property has been extended over the years but still retains a cosy, intimate feel - Credit: Fine & Country

The ground-floor family room has an en suite shower room and its own external access and could easily become an additional bedroom.

All upstairs bedrooms are good doubles with vaulted ceilings and the master, which is reached by a second staircase, enjoys plenty of privacy.

Photograph showing a corner of a spacious dining room with a tiled and brick hearth with a working woodburner inside and an exposed timber mantle with pictures and light sconces above

The dining room features a large exposed brick fireplace with a working woodburning stove - Credit: Fine & Country

Outside, the wraparound garden extends to approximately 0.36 acres. It is home to a surprising diversity of wildlife and birdlife and the current owners say that hedgehogs, bullfinches and a woodpecker are among its regular visitors.

The rear garden is particularly lovely and includes a paved courtyard, terraces, lawns and a brick storage/pump house, which was built in 1879. A modern pump has now been fitted, which supplies two outdoor taps from a well believed to be about 42 ft deep.

Photograph showing the inside of a large period bedroom with exposed timbers on the sloping ceiling and a king size bed, wooden wardrobes and a rocking horse

The master bedroom which features an en suite and sits at the top of the property, enjoying a great deal of privacy - Credit: Fine & Country

The property also features two driveways, which provide ample off-road parking, and a large garage.

Contact Fine & Country for more details.

Photograph showing the exterior of a large period property with a green lawn bordered by well-stocked flowerbeds

Myrtle Cottage features a large lawned garden at the rear - Credit: Fine & Country

PROPERTY FACTS
Wiffens Loke, Hethersett
OIEO £750,000
Fine & Country, 01603 221888, www.fineandcountry.com

