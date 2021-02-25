Historic home with kitchen crafted from Blickling Estate oak is for sale
- Credit: Fine & Country
A pretty 16th century hall house, once used as a Quaker meeting place, has come on to the market in Hethersett.
Former owners of the Grade II listed Myrtle Cottage have found a number of interesting historical artefacts and are offering them, along with papers relating to the history of the house, as part of its sale. It's currently listed with Fine & Country for offers over £750,000.
The property has been extended over the years but still retains an intimate and cosy feel. The current owners have also made several improvements to it, including installing a new kitchen, handcrafted from a felled oak tree from the grounds of Blickling Estate.
Other highlights include the larger-than-average conservatory, which is fitted with electric roof blinds to keep in the heat, and three sizeable reception rooms, which feature exposed beams, brick fireplaces and working woodburners.
The ground-floor family room has an en suite shower room and its own external access and could easily become an additional bedroom.
All upstairs bedrooms are good doubles with vaulted ceilings and the master, which is reached by a second staircase, enjoys plenty of privacy.
Outside, the wraparound garden extends to approximately 0.36 acres. It is home to a surprising diversity of wildlife and birdlife and the current owners say that hedgehogs, bullfinches and a woodpecker are among its regular visitors.
The rear garden is particularly lovely and includes a paved courtyard, terraces, lawns and a brick storage/pump house, which was built in 1879. A modern pump has now been fitted, which supplies two outdoor taps from a well believed to be about 42 ft deep.
The property also features two driveways, which provide ample off-road parking, and a large garage.
Contact Fine & Country for more details.
PROPERTY FACTS
Wiffens Loke, Hethersett
OIEO £750,000
Fine & Country, 01603 221888, www.fineandcountry.com