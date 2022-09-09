News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three-bed fixer upper is for sale at auction for £200,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 12:03 PM September 9, 2022
Three-bed home in need of renovation for sale off Ashleigh Gardens, Wymondham

This three-bed home for sale in Wymondham is need of renovation - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A three-bed home in need of renovation will go under the hammer next week, priced at a guide of £200,000. 

The property at Ashleigh Gardens, Wymondham, is for sale with Auction House East Anglia, which says it has been vacant for a number of years but is now ready for new owners to restore it. 

Reception room with shelving on the ground floor of a three-bed home for sale off Ashleigh Gardens, Wymondham

The property needs renovating but offers good-sized reception spaces - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

It offers great potential as a family home and is situated in a pleasant end of cul-de-sac location. It has a secluded rear garden, also in need of attention, and a useful workshop and storage space. 

The property has previously been extended but needs restoring and modernising to realise its full potential. 

Inside one of the empty rooms at a 3-bed property for sale off Ashleigh Gardens, Wymondham

The property offers three bedrooms as well as two reception rooms, a kitchen and conservatory - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Accommodation includes a hall, lounge, dining room and kitchen on the ground floor, as well as a conservatory and a useful store room. 

There are three bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor, as well as access to a balcony. 

Reception room in need of updating in a three-bed home for sale off Ashleigh Gardens, Wymondham

Selling agents Auction House East Anglia say it could make a sought-after family home - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Outside, the property has off-road parking and a driveway and the rear garden is private. 

The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, September 14 and is available to watch online. 

Side of a three-bed home in Wymondham, which leads into a good-sized garden and is up for sale at auction for £200k

The side of the house leads to the rear garden, which is private and secluded - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

For more information, including legal packs, contact Auction House East Anglia.

PROPERTY FACTS
Ashleigh Gardens, Wymondham
Guide price: £200,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 361653
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

