Three-bed fixer upper is for sale at auction for £200,000

This three-bed home for sale in Wymondham is need of renovation - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A three-bed home in need of renovation will go under the hammer next week, priced at a guide of £200,000.



The property at Ashleigh Gardens, Wymondham, is for sale with Auction House East Anglia, which says it has been vacant for a number of years but is now ready for new owners to restore it.

The property needs renovating but offers good-sized reception spaces - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

It offers great potential as a family home and is situated in a pleasant end of cul-de-sac location. It has a secluded rear garden, also in need of attention, and a useful workshop and storage space.



The property has previously been extended but needs restoring and modernising to realise its full potential.

The property offers three bedrooms as well as two reception rooms, a kitchen and conservatory - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Accommodation includes a hall, lounge, dining room and kitchen on the ground floor, as well as a conservatory and a useful store room.



There are three bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor, as well as access to a balcony.

Selling agents Auction House East Anglia say it could make a sought-after family home - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Outside, the property has off-road parking and a driveway and the rear garden is private.



The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, September 14 and is available to watch online.

The side of the house leads to the rear garden, which is private and secluded - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

For more information, including legal packs, contact Auction House East Anglia.

PROPERTY FACTS

Ashleigh Gardens, Wymondham

Guide price: £200,000

Auction House East Anglia, 01603 361653

www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

