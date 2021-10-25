15th century Swannington Hall house on sale for £2.35m

Published: 3:21 PM October 25, 2021

The front of the property - Credit: Sowerbys

Swannington Hall, a 15th-century property Grade II listed property with six bedrooms, is on sale for £2,350,000.

One of the sitting rooms - Credit: Sowerbys

Dating from the 15th-century, the house is described as containing "a wealth of period features" by agents Sowerbys.

They include a 16th-century stone fireplace with a Tudor arch and roses.

The dining room - Credit: Sowerbys

There are also 19th-century doorways with Tudor arches and a clasped purlin roof structure. The house has been both updated and maintained by the current owners.

The library - Credit: Sowerbys

Approached by electric gates, there is plenty of parking on the gravel driveway.

The kitchen - Credit: Sowerbys

The entrance hall leads into the 30-foot reception hall. To the right, there is access to the study and a music room.

The breakfast room - Credit: Sowerbys

To the left, there is the sitting room, which has a woodburner, and dining room, which has a fireplace and leads to the library.

A hallway - Credit: Sowerbys

The kitchen, which is connected to the dining room, also contains a breakfast room with floor-to-ceiling windows. The kitchen has a range cooker and cabinets made of light brown wood.

One of the bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

On the ground floor there is also a cloak room, a utility room, and a toilet, as well as three sets of stairs leading upstairs.

One of the bathrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

The first floor contains six bedrooms, with another potential bedroom accessible via the kitchen, as well as two family bathrooms, and four en-suites.

One of the bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

The grounds surrounding the home extend around six acres, with formal gardens designed by an award winning landscape gardener, a kitchen garden, and a meadow with mature trees and wildlife.

The moat - Credit: Sowerbys

The moat is suspected to be from the 12th century occupation of the site, with two bridges over the water.

The outbuilding and kitchen garden - Credit: Sowerbys

There is also an outbuilding which contains a double garage as well as five other rooms that could be used as workshops or studio spaces. The garage connected to the main house also contains a seperate workshop area.

The formal gardens - Credit: Sowerbys

This property is located in Swannington, two miles east of Lenwade. There are local amenities and the Hall falls in the catchment area of Reepham High School.

PROPERTY FACTS

Church Lane, Swannington

Guide Price: £2,350,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

