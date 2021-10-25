15th century Swannington Hall house on sale for £2.35m
- Credit: Sowerbys
Swannington Hall, a 15th-century property Grade II listed property with six bedrooms, is on sale for £2,350,000.
Dating from the 15th-century, the house is described as containing "a wealth of period features" by agents Sowerbys.
They include a 16th-century stone fireplace with a Tudor arch and roses.
There are also 19th-century doorways with Tudor arches and a clasped purlin roof structure. The house has been both updated and maintained by the current owners.
Approached by electric gates, there is plenty of parking on the gravel driveway.
You may also want to watch:
The entrance hall leads into the 30-foot reception hall. To the right, there is access to the study and a music room.
To the left, there is the sitting room, which has a woodburner, and dining room, which has a fireplace and leads to the library.
Most Read
- 1 Man in his 50s dies after head-on collision on A143
- 2 'Never seen anything like it' - Norfolk Christmas shopping frenzy has begun
- 3 Man dies after medical emergency on beach
- 4 Man arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving after fatal crash
- 5 Gilmour advised to quit City for Rangers loan return
- 6 'Landmark' former Tuttles store could be set for new lease of life
- 7 Norfolk roadworks to be aware of this week
- 8 Top five Norfolk campsites according to Tripadvisor
- 9 How Norfolk are you? Take this quiz to find out
- 10 OPINION: Norfolk's coast needs some soul-searching to decide its future
The kitchen, which is connected to the dining room, also contains a breakfast room with floor-to-ceiling windows. The kitchen has a range cooker and cabinets made of light brown wood.
On the ground floor there is also a cloak room, a utility room, and a toilet, as well as three sets of stairs leading upstairs.
The first floor contains six bedrooms, with another potential bedroom accessible via the kitchen, as well as two family bathrooms, and four en-suites.
The grounds surrounding the home extend around six acres, with formal gardens designed by an award winning landscape gardener, a kitchen garden, and a meadow with mature trees and wildlife.
The moat is suspected to be from the 12th century occupation of the site, with two bridges over the water.
There is also an outbuilding which contains a double garage as well as five other rooms that could be used as workshops or studio spaces. The garage connected to the main house also contains a seperate workshop area.
This property is located in Swannington, two miles east of Lenwade. There are local amenities and the Hall falls in the catchment area of Reepham High School.
PROPERTY FACTS
Church Lane, Swannington
Guide Price: £2,350,000
Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.