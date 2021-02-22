11 benefits of seeing the best of Suffolk from your own luxury lodge

Promotion

Published: 11:12 AM February 22, 2021

Tingdene's new and exclusively-designed Carlton lodges come with two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and open-plan living area. - Credit: Tingdene Lifestyle

Discover the secrets of the broads in your own luxury holiday lodge in Suffolk.

Benjamin Race, from Tingdene Broadlands Park and Marina in Oulton Broad, reveals 11 reasons why investing in a Suffolk holiday home could be the best idea you’ll ever have:

1. Holiday in your way

Investing in a holiday home offers you the freedom to spend every moment of your trip, exactly as you wish. There are currently holiday lodges for sale at Tingdene Broadland Park and Marina. You can relax in the privacy of your own luxury lodge, surrounded by all the home comforts you could need for a revitalising getaway.

Enjoy breakfast on the luxury glass decking before heading to explore the Broads by boat via the on-site marina. - Credit: Tingdene Lifestyle

2. Less travelling

Covid-19 restrictions have made it harder to plan a holiday abroad. Now could be an ideal time to invest in a UK holiday home and experience the benefits of a staycation. The holiday park in Suffolk is next door to Oulton Broad South train station, making it easy to get away and spend quality time with your loved ones.

3. Great on-site facilities

Make use of our excellent on-site facilities, which include a quayside bar and restaurant. You can enjoy an evening meal and a glass of wine while overlooking the marina. You can swim in our heated indoor pool, work-out in our fully-equipped fitness studio, or unwind in the sauna.

4. Designed with your comfort in mind

We have our new and exclusively-designed Carlton lodges for sale in Suffolk. They come with two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and an open-plan living area. They have been designed with your comfort in mind and completed with sleek, contemporary furnishings to create a beautiful holiday home that you'll love.

Holiday lodges for sale in Suffolk. - Credit: Tingdene Lifestyle

5. Pets are allowed

You can bring your dogs to stay in the lodge too and enjoy taking them for walks along the beach or through the broads.

6. Dine on the decking

Enjoy breakfast on the luxury glass decking before heading to explore the Broads by boat via the on-site marina.

7. Explore the broads by boat

From the marina, it’s easy to explore the unique Suffolk broads by boat. There are moorings available for you to bring your own and our newly-built marina extension can accommodate an additional 54 berths, suitable for all types of crafts. The fully serviced floating pontoons will enable us to welcome more leisure boat owners to join our friendly community.

Artist impression of the new marina extension at the holiday park in Oulton Broads, which will allow more leisure boat owners to join Tingdene's friendly community. - Credit: Tingdene Lifestyle

8. Take in the stunning Suffolk coastline

Enjoy staying in a holiday home by the sea. Broadlands Park and Marina is situated near some of the UK’s best beaches. You can visit Southwold and explore the lighthouse, award-winning pier and Adnams brewery while sampling some of their locally-crafted fine ales.

Make sure to pay a visit to Aldeburgh too - arguably one of the best Suffolk beaches. This charming town boasts plenty of character and history for you to explore.

9. Earn an income from your holiday lodge

When you’re not using your lodge, you can let it out and earn a monthly income. You can do this privately or join our AllSeasons managed letting scheme. We’ll advertise your property, manage bookings, and handle everything so you don’t have to.

10. The team is always on hand

You can rest easy, knowing there’s always a team on-site to look after your lodge. We manage the grounds, mow the grass and tend to the gardens and roadways to make sure when you visit you can focus on relaxing.

11. Purchase your lodge with a leasehold agreement

Purchasing a lodge on lease means it is governed by property law – The Landlord & Tenant Act. It's like purchasing a leasehold flat or apartment and offers you increased security and a better long-term investment.

Holiday lodges for sale in Suffolk

Our experienced and friendly team can help you find a holiday home that suits your needs. You can book a tour of the new Carlton lodges for sale.

The Tingdene Group was established in 1969, since then it has expanded its range of operations to become one of the UK's largest operators and owners of residential park home estates, inland marinas and caravan, lodge and chalet parks under the Tingdene Lifestyle brand.

This includes Broadlands Park and Marina, which is the perfect location for you to invest in a luxury lodge and discover what Suffolk has to offer.

Visit tingdenelifestyleparks.co.uk/broadlands to enquire. Call us on 01502 573033.