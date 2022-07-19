‘Time capsule’ home near Norfolk beach is for sale for half a million

A four-bedroom home in need of updating has come up for sale in Old Hunstanton - Credit: Bedfords

A ‘time capsule’ home in need of renovation has come up for sale just a short walk from Old Hunstanton beach and golf club.

The detached home off Smugglers Close was built in the 1970s. Little work appears to have been done to it since then, as it boasts many of its original features and is in need of updating throughout.

It is currently for sale with Bedfords at a guide price of £550,000 and sits on a corner plot of around a third of an acre.

It offers huge potential for new owners to create a substantial seaside residence and current accommodation, which is arranged over two floors, extends to around 1,400 sq ft.

There is a small entrance hall, galley-style kitchen and dining space on the ground floor, as well as a sitting room with an impressive double-height ceiling.

The interior features lots of wooden fittings and fixtures, as well as a mixture of brick-effect flooring and carpets throughout – although much of this will need updating.

There is a good-sized en suite bedroom on the ground floor, with three further bedrooms and a large shower room upstairs. The first floor is accessed by a wooden turning staircase, featuring exposed brick pillars, located in the dining hall.

The property also has an adjoining double garage, accessed from the entrance hall, and lawned gardens to the side.

Outside there are two driveways which can be accessed from both Smugglers Close and Waterworks Road, and ample off-road parking.

PROPERTY FACTS

Smugglers Close, Old Hunstanton

Guide price: £550,000

Bedfords, 01328 730500

www.bedfords.co.uk

