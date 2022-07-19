News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
‘Time capsule’ home near Norfolk beach is for sale for half a million

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:10 PM July 19, 2022
Large 1970s home off Smugglers Close, Old Hunstanton, which is up for sale for £550,000

A four-bedroom home in need of updating has come up for sale in Old Hunstanton - Credit: Bedfords

A ‘time capsule’ home in need of renovation has come up for sale just a short walk from Old Hunstanton beach and golf club. 

The detached home off Smugglers Close was built in the 1970s. Little work appears to have been done to it since then, as it boasts many of its original features and is in need of updating throughout.

It is currently for sale with Bedfords at a guide price of £550,000 and sits on a corner plot of around a third of an acre.

Aerial view over the double height sitting room in a 4-bed house for sale in Old Hunstanton for £550,000

The sitting room, although it requires updating, is an impressive space and ideal for entertaining - Credit: Bedfords

Aerial view of a four-bed home located off Smugglers Close, Old Hunstanton, which is for sale for £550k

The property is located just a short walk from the beach and golf club - Credit: Bedfords

It offers huge potential for new owners to create a substantial seaside residence and current accommodation, which is arranged over two floors, extends to around 1,400 sq ft.

There is a small entrance hall, galley-style kitchen and dining space on the ground floor, as well as a sitting room with an impressive double-height ceiling.  

Huge double height living room in a four-bed home for sale off Smugglers Close, Old Hunstanton, for £550k

The double-height living room - Credit: Bedfords

1970s style brick and wood staircase at a 4-bed home for sale in Old Hunstanton, Norfolk, for £550,000

The first floor is accessed by a staircase in the dining hall but the whole property offers huge scope for renovation - Credit: Bedfords

The interior features lots of wooden fittings and fixtures, as well as a mixture of brick-effect flooring and carpets throughout – although much of this will need updating. 

There is a good-sized en suite bedroom on the ground floor, with three further bedrooms and a large shower room upstairs. The first floor is accessed by a wooden turning staircase, featuring exposed brick pillars, located in the dining hall. 

Fitted galley style kitchen at a four-bed home in need of renovation for sale in Old Hunstanton, Norfolk

The galley-style kitchen - Credit: Bedfords

Corner plot measuring 0.3 acres with a four-bed house off Smugglers Close, Old Hunstanton

The grounds extend to around a third of an acre - Credit: Bedfords

The property also has an adjoining double garage, accessed from the entrance hall, and lawned gardens to the side. 

Outside there are two driveways which can be accessed from both Smugglers Close and Waterworks Road, and ample off-road parking.

For more information, contact Bedfords. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Smugglers Close, Old Hunstanton 
Guide price: £550,000 
Bedfords, 01328 730500 
www.bedfords.co.uk 

