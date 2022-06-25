7 of the prettiest villages in north Norfolk

Burnham Market is often named one of the most beautiful villages in the UK - Credit: IAN BURT

Thousands of people flock to north Norfolk every year and it is known as one of the best places in the country for a family holiday.

While famed for its abundance of coastal wildlife and long stretches of sandy beaches, its charming villages are also a draw.

With their wonky cottages, picturesque views, and historic pubs and churches, here are seven of the prettiest villages in north Norfolk.

1. Blakeney

Blakeney Quay in the sunshine - Credit: Archant

With its flint-clad buildings and bustling quayside, Blakeney has become a popular spot for visitors and has plenty to offer.

It has lots of great historic pubs and it is also home to one of the largest colonies of grey seals in England.

Regular boat trips offering tours to see the seals can be embarked upon from the quay and once back ashore you can visit one of the many watering holes for a spot of fish and chips.

2. Cley-next-the-Sea

Cley Windmill stands tall amongst the vast salt marshes surrounding it - Credit: Archant

Cley is a haven for nature lovers with its expansive wetland nature reserve which is home to a number of rare birds.

The village itself has lots of seaside cottages, a delicatessen, and many traditional pubs.

The restored windmill is one of the most photographed buildings in the county and you can even stay overnight there.

3. Happisburgh

Happisburgh is an important archaeological site - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Happisburgh is one of the most important archaeological sites in Europe.

In 2013, the oldest evidence of human footprints outside of Africa was found, which are thought to be 900,000 years old.

As well as being the site of the first known human presence in Britain, the historic village has lots to see and do.

There is plenty of opportunity for coastal walks and the red and white striped Happisburgh Lighthouse is well worth a visit.

4. Little Walsingham

Little Walsingham village centre - Credit: Ian Burt

Little Walsingham is an internationally-renowned site of religious pilgrimage, with thousands travelling to the small village every year to visit the Shrine of Our Lady which was constructed in the 11th century.

Once there, you can visit quaint tearooms, soak up its medieval streets, or marvel at the picturesque flint cottages.

There are plenty of walks to explore in the surrounding countryside and it has some great pubs and restaurants to enjoy.

5. Brancaster Staithe and Burnham Deepdale

The quay at Brancaster Staithe in Norfolk - Credit: IAN BURT

With its salt marshes, beaches, woodland, and grassland, Brancaster Staithe and Burnham Deepdale is a great spot for hikers and nature lovers.

As a fishing and sailing community, the harbour is the hub of the village and there are also plenty of pubs and cafes to pop into.

Scolt Head Island can be found nearby, which is a haven for birdwatchers.

6. Burnham Market

Burnham Market is often named one of the most beautiful villages in the UK - Credit: IAN BURT

Burnham Market rarely escapes praise and is often named as one of the most beautiful, and also poshest, villages in the UK.

Traditional village life is very much alive here with an original post office, butcher, hardware shop, fish shop, and chemist, alongside a range of boutiques.

It is also home to some of the county's foodie destinations, such as Socius which serves tapas-style small plates.

7. Mundesley

Mundesley offers some scenic walks including the Mundesley Circular Walk. - Credit: Mike Page

With its blue flag beaches, Mundesley draws in crowds looking for a trip to the coast for some swimming and lounging in the sun.

While a popular tourist spot, it still has a strong community feel with lots of fun and quirky events held throughout the year, such as the soap box derby.

There are thatched cottages, a flower shop, and an art gallery to explore and it is a brilliant location for an evening beach walk once the crowds have disappeared.