7 of Norfolk's prettiest secret spots where you can escape the crowds
Luxury travel magazine Condé Nast recently rounded up the prettiest secret spots in Norfolk, so we decided to do ours.
For our guide we took recommendations from people who live in Norfolk and this is what they said.
1. Pretty Corner Woods, Sheringham
Located just a few miles south of Sheringham, this 165-acre woodland and heathland is a great place to unwind and enjoy nature.
At the highest point of Pretty Corner you will be able to see stunning views towards Sheringham and the sea.
2. The Plantation Garden, Norwich
This hidden haven is nestled behind Earlham Road, a short walk from the city centre, and features woodland walkways and a huge gothic fountain.
The three-acre garden was established more than 100 years ago in an abandoned chalk quarry and there is something new to discover each season. Entry is a £2 cash donation.
3. Ladybelt Country Park, East Carleton
Found between Wymondham and Norwich, the land that is now Ladybelt Country Park was once part of the Ketteringham Hall Estate.
Expect to see plenty of wildlife and it is also home to a Grade II-listed ice house, which is a popular spot for pictures.
4. Old Buckenham Country Park, Old Buckenham
Old Buckenham Country Park opened in 2019 and there are 32 scenic acres to explore, including a mile-long obstacle course.
You can also enjoy a drink or bite to eat at the OB Café overlooking the lake and it holds events such as car boot sales and the annual Hot Air Balloon Festival.
5. King's Avenue, Anmer
The tree-lined lane between the Sandringham Estate and Anmer Hall is a sight to behold, particularly in the autumn as the leaves turn golden in the low autumn sun.
The beauty pictured by King George VI, when an avenue of trees was a drawing room conversation before it became a plan, shines through.
6. Holt Country Park, Holt
Holt Country Park is great for wildlife enthusiasts, dog walkers and families alike with 100 acres of woodland to explore.
There are waymarked trails and lots of things to look out for, including a sensory garden and sculptures.
7. Bawdeswell Heath, Bawdeswell
Located near Dereham, this place is perfect for families looking for a magical woodland walk.
It is especially beautiful in autumn, with yellow and orange leaves crunching beneath your feet, and there are quirky trees with exposed roots for children to play in and around.