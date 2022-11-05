7 of Norfolk's prettiest secret spots where you can escape the crowds

Luxury travel magazine Condé Nast recently rounded up the prettiest secret spots in Norfolk, so we decided to do ours.

For our guide we took recommendations from people who live in Norfolk and this is what they said.

Pretty Corner Woods by Sheringham. Picture: NNDC - Credit: NNDC

1. Pretty Corner Woods, Sheringham

Located just a few miles south of Sheringham, this 165-acre woodland and heathland is a great place to unwind and enjoy nature.

At the highest point of Pretty Corner you will be able to see stunning views towards Sheringham and the sea.

The Plantation Garden in Norwich in full bloom. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

2. The Plantation Garden, Norwich

This hidden haven is nestled behind Earlham Road, a short walk from the city centre, and features woodland walkways and a huge gothic fountain.

The three-acre garden was established more than 100 years ago in an abandoned chalk quarry and there is something new to discover each season. Entry is a £2 cash donation.

Ketteringham Hall Ice House at Ladybelt Country Park. - Credit: East Carleton and Ketteringham Parish Council

3. Ladybelt Country Park, East Carleton

Found between Wymondham and Norwich, the land that is now Ladybelt Country Park was once part of the Ketteringham Hall Estate.

Expect to see plenty of wildlife and it is also home to a Grade II-listed ice house, which is a popular spot for pictures.

The café overlooking the lake at Old Buckenham Country Park. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

4. Old Buckenham Country Park, Old Buckenham

Old Buckenham Country Park opened in 2019 and there are 32 scenic acres to explore, including a mile-long obstacle course.

You can also enjoy a drink or bite to eat at the OB Café overlooking the lake and it holds events such as car boot sales and the annual Hot Air Balloon Festival.

The autumn leaves turn golden on the King's Avenue at Anmer on the Queen's estate in Norfolk - Credit: Chris Bishop

5. King's Avenue, Anmer

The tree-lined lane between the Sandringham Estate and Anmer Hall is a sight to behold, particularly in the autumn as the leaves turn golden in the low autumn sun.

The beauty pictured by King George VI, when an avenue of trees was a drawing room conversation before it became a plan, shines through.

Holt Country Park in all its autumn glory.

6. Holt Country Park, Holt

Holt Country Park is great for wildlife enthusiasts, dog walkers and families alike with 100 acres of woodland to explore.

There are waymarked trails and lots of things to look out for, including a sensory garden and sculptures.

Bawdeswell Heath at autumn time. - Credit: Archant Ltd.

7. Bawdeswell Heath, Bawdeswell

Located near Dereham, this place is perfect for families looking for a magical woodland walk.

It is especially beautiful in autumn, with yellow and orange leaves crunching beneath your feet, and there are quirky trees with exposed roots for children to play in and around.