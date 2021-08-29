Pop-up art and craft shop comes to Norwich's Royal Arcade

Published: 7:00 PM August 29, 2021

A two-week pop-up shop showcasing the work of makers and artisans opens in the Royal Arcade in Norwich on Monday, August 30.

Absolutely Artisan is a collaboration between city artists Safi Butler (@safi_butler_art on Instagram) and Rachel Collier-Wilson (@rachelmcw on Instagram) and will run until September 12.

A piece by Rachel Collier-Wilson - Credit: Rachel Collier-Wilson

Safi and Rachel are founders of the Nart2 Collective and are passionate about Norwich and helping to create a vibrant independent shopping experience in the heart of the city centre.

Rachel contacted a few agents advertising retail units in the city, hoping to negotiate a short-term rental agreement, and was delighted to find a unit in the Art Deco Royal Arcade.

Accessories brand LuckyBear Norfolk will be taking part in the Absolutely Artisan pop-up at the Royal Arcade in Norwich - Credit: LuckyBear Norwich

Throughout the two weeks they will be joined by three other talented makers: designer and printmaker Jude Smith, LuckyBear Norfolk (@luckybearnorfolk) who makes bags and pouches and confidence-inspiring jewellery brand One of a Kind Club (@oneofakindclub).

You may also want to watch:

Rachel and Safi recognise that as a community Norwich makers are very keen to support each other to regenerate an independent shopping experience in Norwich.

A print by Jude Smith - Credit: Jude Smith

"We are hopeful that short term rental of retail spaces becomes a regular, accessible thing to do," they say.

"With a shared vision to bring economic and community life back into the centre of Norwich, pop-up shops can create a location for a shopping and fun experience that can’t be replicated online."

Jewellery by One of a Kind Club - Credit: One of a Kind Club

Absolutely Artisan will be in Unit 5 of the Royal Arcade, Norwich from Monday August 30 to Sunday September 12.

It will open Monday-Saturday 10-5pm and Sunday 11-4pm.

Follow on Instagram @nart2collective.