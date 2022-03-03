An unlikely Norfolk Story: the history of an iconic Scottish bird

Through the blaeberry, in the dying light, the capercaillie cocks came towards me, their guttering growing louder and louder until they were gathered all around. At half eight, the first one rose to roost, a rush of wings through the chill April air. Five minutes later another followed and then another, until there were six of them calling in the tops of the pines. I tried to sleep but I couldn’t so I lay awake listening to the groans of lorries on the A9.

At 4AM, when the larks were still lying low, in that moment when the air is always at its coldest, a popping and gurgling began in the trees above me, Scotland’s most endangered bird singing in anticipation of a new dawn.

In March 2020, with a vague plan of writing a book, I set off across the country, in the hope of seeing ten of Britain’s most endangered birds. I suddenly realised that if I didn’t see and hear the likes of the nightingale, the corncrake, and the capercaillie soon, I quite possibly never would. Over the two years that I spent on the road, travelling from Orkney to West Wales, in a very roundabout way, I came to understand that if we lost our birds, the cultural void they would leave behind would be vast. They inspire art, music, and poetry and they even inform the way that we understand the world around us.

Those six caper cocks that I saw in Speyside are thought of as being iconically Scottish but in truth, their story or perhaps more accurately the second part of their story, actually began in Cromer.

Londoners, heading to East Anglia after they’ve made a bit of money, is nothing new and in the early nineteenth century, after amassing a fortune as a brewer, the extraordinarily hardworking Thomas Fowell Buxton MP, decided to relocate to the North Norfolk coast. As well as being active in industry, Buxton used his time in parliament to fight for social justice. In 1823 he introduced a motion to abolish slavery and two years later, when the better-known William Wilberforce retired, Buxton became the leader of the abolitionist movement. He had also, at that point, taken up arms against capital punishment, declaring it nothing more ‘than legal murder’, but among everything he threw himself at, he had quieter interests too. One of which has been almost entirely forgotten.

Throughout the 18th century, in Scotland, largely due to deforestation, capercaillie fell into serious decline. Pine needles are an important part of their diet and they also rely on pine forests as habitat. Nobody is quite sure when they truly became extinct, but there were no reported sightings after 1785. Almost exactly 50 years after that, Thomas Fowell Buxton went to stay with Lord Breadalbane at Taymouth Castle in Perthshire. It was probably, as Prince Andrew would have it, ‘just a straightforward shooting weekend’, and a thank you letter would have sufficed but the radical Norfolk brewer thought he could do better. Some years previously, Buxton’s distant cousin, Llewelyn Lloyd, a man who spent most of his life fishing in Scandinavia, had given him a pair of capercaillie that had been caught among Sweden’s great pines. Buxton released them into the woods at Cromer, making them probably the first capercaillie, south of the border, since the 1660s when the English population became extinct. Sadly though, the habitat wasn’t right and the hen bird died in the sun. Buxton noted though, when he was staying in Scotland, that Breadalbane’s land had greater potential and decided to write to his cousin, telling him that he was going to send his gamekeeper, Larry Banville, on a mission.

In 1837, two years after Buxton went to stay with Breadalbane, the Dundee Courier reported that Banville had passed through town on his way to Taymouth Castle, ‘with twenty-eight birds of the cock of the wood species collected throughout Sweden’. For Dundonians who knew little of the natural world, the report notes that while capercaillie have long since disappeared from Scotland, ‘in some countries on the continent, especially Sweden, it continues to live free from molestation’. The release was a success and Larry returned to Norfolk with five pounds from Breadalbane in his pocket and a message for Buxton that the Scottish aristocrat had no idea how he could ever repay his kindness.

At 6AM, the birds roosting above me, clattered down onto the woodland floor where they strutted for hours in the cold spring sun. The previous evening, Ewan Archer, the gamekeeper who had helped me set up my hide, told me he thought it would possibly be ‘the day of copulation’ when the hens would appear. But it wasn’t and by 9:30 the males drifted away among the trees.

After packing away my sleeping bag, I trudged out of the forest towards the track and waited for Ewan to appear in his pick-up. Half an hour later, back at his cottage, we drank coffee while watching the Spey tumble by. Ewan explained that due to further habitat loss and predation by everything from foxes to pine martens, the population, which stood at over a thousand not very long ago, has plummeted to possibly just 300. He smiled as he told me that while he knows it was initially a man from Norfolk who was responsible for reintroducing capercaillie, he sees the birds on his patch as being truly Scottish. ‘They’re part of our heritage and we’re in great danger of losing a lot of that’. As we spoke, it became clear that for Ewan, like for so many of the people in my book, birds aren’t just birds, they are an integral part of a cultural landscape. To lose them would be to lose something almost unimaginable. Lifting his terrier onto his lap, Ewan told me he thinks that, in terms of conservation, ‘it’s time to start being a wee bit more radical’. I can only imagine that Buxton would agree.

In Search Of One Last Song: Britain's Disappearing Birds and the People Trying to Save Them

Britain’s wild places, and the creatures that live in them, are disappearing at a terrifying rate. In this beautifully written, thought-provoking, and remarkably honest book, Patrick Galbraith travels the country in search of ten of our most endangered birds. The encounters he has, such as holding a nightingale in the palm of his hand, sleeping out on one of the countries biggest capercaillie leks, and tagging a hen harrier are extraordinary but the people he meets – an eclectic group who have devoted their lives to trying to save these birds – are just as remarkable. From Orkney and the Western Isles to grouse moors and the Norfolk Broads, Patrick spends time with people who are deeply frustrated. There are reed cutters and hedgelayers whose ancient crafts sustained vital habitats but whose voices often go unheard, there are ornithologists who think their warnings are being ignored, and there are gamekeepers and animal rights activists who both feel they are on the right side of an increasingly ugly battle. Ultimately, Patrick learns that many of the birds he encounters, such as the hen harrier and the grey partridge could thrive, but it would require greater understanding and much better cooperation between those caught up in the struggle for their future. And while losing these birds would result in a much paler country for us all, for some who live alongside them, it would mean the bitter end of so much more. This is a profound exploration of the human context of an ecological disaster. Birds and birdsong, Patrick discovers, inform the way that people understand the places they call home. Blending conservation, folklore, history and art, and featuring a rich array of musicians, poets and writers whose work is inspired by the birds on Patrick’s journey, In Search of One Last Song is an urgent and clear-sighted call to arms. If nothing changes we are set to lose one of our greatest sources of solace and wonder.



