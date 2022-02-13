How 'Paddy power' made Norfolk a better place

Winston Churchill said: “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” And for more than 30 years Paddy Seligman OBE has made her life in Norfolk – and what a generous and inspirational life it has been.

Paddy and her husband, Anthony, ostensibly retired to Norfolk, but the woman who had been a charity volunteer all her adult life was eager to continue helping others in her new home.

She was soon a magistrate, on the board of visitors for both Wayland and Norwich prisons, involved in Victim Support, Voluntary Norfolk, as well as church and mental health committees.

And when former county council and health authority chairman John Alston, and EDP editor Peter Franzen needed someone to lead a huge fundraising campaign they called Paddy.

“They were looking for something to mark the Millennium and they didn’t want a statue or a monument or whatever, they were thinking of setting up this charitable trust,” said Paddy.

“It was to be for unpaid carers in Norfolk and they said would I take it on, and I said, ‘Well no because I don’t anything about carers. I know about drug addicts and criminals but I’ve no idea what it means to be an unpaid carer.’

“Not only did I know nothing about carers but I had no background in fund-raising.

“Then I discovered that carers were a group of people for whom very little was done. People didn’t know about unpaid carers and they had no support and I thought, ‘Goodness me, this is ridiculous, of course I’d better take it on.”

Paddy Seligman - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Paddy Seligman at home near Wolterton with her dog Tipple - Credit: Sonya Duncan

And so she became chairman of the We Care appeal and took the hugely successful campaign to its £1 million target – and way beyond, only stepping down from the Norfolk Millennium Trust for Carers last month as she prepares to leave the county.

Set up as an endowment trust, it is designed to go on helping the people of Norfolk forever. Many of the grants are small – but all make a huge difference to carers’ lives.

It has bought washing machines, laptops and bicycles. It has helped carers take a break or take up hobbies ranging from kayaking to bee-keeping.

“A grant of just a few hundred pounds can make a world of difference to carers,” said Paddy, who is now 80 but still has the energy of someone half her age and an apparently limitless willingness to help people.

Fundraisers cycled the world and sold hand-made crafts. Money was collected in theatres and at funerals. Police officers gave their final hour of 1999. Even prisoners volunteered to help. “They’d read about it in the paper and thought they’d like to run in the London marathon. The governor didn’t think that was such a good idea so instead they did the printing for us!” said Paddy.

The first We Care grant bought a microwave for a carer who had no other means of cooking – and the Trust has since awarded more than £1million.

“I was absolutely astounded we had given away more than a million pounds,” said Paddy. “And all the money is still there in the endowment fund.

“The whole thing was thanks to the EDP because without the publicity the EDP gave it we wouldn’t have had the success we had.

“Money is still coming in.”

One request that stays with Paddy was from a woman who had to hand-wash her incontinent husband’s bedding every day.

“She was washing the sheets every day in the bath and wringing them out with her arthritic hands. She applied to us for a washing machine. Without our help she would still be washing the sheets every day by hand, so yes, we need to carry on for ever and a day.

“It is endowed to last for ever and I’m afraid there will always be a need.”

We Care Appeal chairman Paddy Seligman celebrates at the Houses of Parliament in 2003 after the "We Care" Act allowed endowment trusts to bid for lottery money - Credit: EDP / Archant 2003

This month Paddy is retiring once again, and moving to Winchester, to be nearer her son and daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Widowed in December 2020, she is looking forward to seeing more of them – but has already contacted the local prison to ask about volunteering opportunities.

Her stockbroker husband once said she had an ‘over-enhanced sense of social responsibility’ but Paddy said: “I need to feel useful, I need to be occupied. I love to be busy and like to be challenged and I’m prepared to put my head above the parapet if necessary.”

She grew up the only child of a single mother, in comfortable, if peripatetic, circumstances. Originally called Penelope, she announced, aged two, that she was changing her name to Paddy, after her mother’s gardener.

She married her first husband, who was in the Army, at just 19. Later she met Anthony. They fell in love with Norfolk during a summer in a rented cottage in South Raynham – and in 1981 bought a cottage in Thursford Green. “We thought we’d only use it in the summer holidays but finished up coming up almost every weekend,” said Paddy.

Eight years later they moved to Norfolk permanently, living in Gunthorpe, near Holt, for 20 years and then in Wolterton, near Aylsham.

“I had heard that Norfolk people weren’t very friendly. That it took a long time to be accepted, but we never found that. Quite the opposite,” said Paddy.

Paddy Seligman - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Anthony became a county councillor and Paddy swapped voluntary work in London courts and a young offenders’ institute for voluntary work with Norfolk magistrates and prisons.

“My nearest bench would have been Fakenham but the clerk said to me, ‘We don’t think Fakenham could cope with you after London so we’re going to appoint you to the Norwich bench!’

“I was focused towards crime and so things like victim support and being an appropriate adult and mental health tribunals, were all an extension of my work at court, and extremely interesting.

“Because I didn’t have a job I had the time to do all these things. I suppose I finished up working four or five days a week.”

She served as a magistrate for a total of 35 years and said: “Some very, very sad cases appear before magistrates and some very unpleasant ones too.

“You are not a social worker, you are there to dispense justice, not to cure the world.”

Did she ever consider a career in law? “If and when I’m reincarnated I might go into law!” she laughed, “Or maybe psychology to try to understand why people behave the way they do.”

She joined the Board of Visitors, now Independent Monitoring Boards, of Wayland, and then Norwich, prisons – and later set up and chaired the board for the new maximum security Whitemoor Prison in Cambridgeshire.

“It was the most fascinating three years of my life,” said Paddy.

She explained that the boards ensure prisons are properly run, reporting to the Home Secretary. “The role is to be present if there’s a serious incident, to listen to prisoners’ complaints, and to be there for the staff just as much as for the prisoners. It’s an extremely responsible position.

“You have to be independent and see both sides of the story. Prisoners have the right to see a member of the board out of sight of the staff.”

A board member must attend if there is any trouble in a prison. “It happened quite often at Whitemoor, maybe once a month. There was a big incident when they all got out of their cells and smashed a wing up.

“Occasionally you will hear something from a prisoner that you think is perhaps unfair so your role is to investigate it and ask for reports into why it’s been handled in the way it has. Equally, you are there for the staff too. If there’s trouble in a prison, prisoners will quite frequently say they have been beaten up by a member of staff, but because you are there, standing back and watching this dreadful riot going on you see exactly what happens.”

“Like the courts you meet some horrendously evil people and some utterly charming people.

“I did a committal hearing in Norwich Magistrates Court for eight armed robbers and two ended up in Whitemoor Prison. I met a couple of them and one was really unpleasant and would kill you given half the chance and the other was utterly charming. They were very clever individuals who directed their talents the wrong way unfortunately.”

Their case had already caused her trouble when she was followed-home after a committal hearing in Norwich and had to have special police protection.

Another incident at Whitemoor led to the uncovering of a plot to kidnap her – thanks to a prisoner who generally asked to see her to complain about prison meals.

“He had committed the most horrendous crimes,” said Paddy. “But he said, ‘There’s a plot that they are going to kidnap you and take you to the gate and demand a helicopter out of here.’ I went straight to security and they took it very seriously and locked down the prison and conducted a search. In one wing the prisoners had access to a kitchen. Buried in in a great big tub of margarine was a gun. It turned out it was replica but the security services wouldn’t have known that if it had been held to my head. And this was from this dreadful man who was a pain in the neck complaining about the cabbage, but probably saved my skin!”

Paddy was appointed an OBE for her prison work and was delighted to be given her medal by the Queen herself. She has also represented the Queen in Norfolk as a deputy lord-lieutenant.

“It’s a very humbling position to be in because you get invited to such a vast range of things,” she said. Highlights ranged from Christmas parties for blind children to escorting Princess Anne around Bure prison, near Coltishall.

“I’ve never known anybody crack on so fast in my life!” said Paddy. “I had great difficulty keeping up with her. The prisoners were all locked in for obvious reasons, and catcalling her through their windows.

“They had selected five prisoners who would be polite. One told her he was a great admirer of the Royal Family, especially the Queen. Princess Anne looked him in the eye and said, ‘If you’re such a fan of my mother why do you keep breaking the law?’”

Paddy, who has a deep Christian faith, served as a lay canon of Norwich Cathedral (“A lovely, lovely honour”) and has just stepped down as secretary of the parochial council of her local church.

She is looking forward to returning to Norfolk for holidays, but what will she miss most?

“Undoubtedly, the sunsets!” she said. “I shall miss people but I shall come back and I shall keep in touch.

“I’ve had some wonderful messages since people discovered I was leaving.”

She will continue playing bridge, online, with friends, but fears it won’t be as easy to see spectacular Norfolk sunsets.

“Because we are in the middle of the countryside we have fields all around and the sunset is just incredible, deep, deep red dropping down through the trees.”

Her Labrador, Tipple, will miss country walks too – but might join Paddy as a pet therapy volunteer for young offenders.

One of Paddy's happiest Norfolk memories is an evening at Sandringham, hosted by the Prince of Wales.

She was at the Sandringham Flower Show when Peter Beales presented the Queen Mother with a rose he had bred to raise funds for We Care. “The Prince of Wales came up to me and said, ‘If there is ever anything I can do to help, get in touch,’” said Paddy. “I think he probably thought I never would. But that week I got in touch with his private secretary.”

Prince Charles offered to host a reception for We Care. “He wanted it to make us a lot of money and to keep it small enough that he could speak to every person, so we limited it 50 people and charged £1,000 a head and they paid up,” said Paddy. “We raised £56,000. It was a wonderful evening and he was a very generous host.”

Peter Franzen, the former editor of the EDP who helped persuade Paddy to take on We Care said: “Paddy is full of energy, unstoppable and unforgettable. She made her mark in so many different ways in Norfolk, and in the case of the EDP, the We Care Appeal. She worked her socks off to make it a great success, and it is now a legacy for future generations.

“Her move away will be a great loss to the county, but she will always be remembered for achieving so much through her combination of charm and persuasiveness.”

Paddy Seligman and Keith Skipper celebrate the money raised for We Care by the Cromer Pier charity show in 2013 - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

Paddy also rattled buckets, compered and took part in fundraising shows staged by Keith Skipper. He said: “Paddy’s drive and inspiration shone through all she did for Norfolk. That vibrant personality and ready smile lit up a host of fundraising sessions.

“It really tickled her when I described her as ‘Mother Theresa on speed’ at one of the Wolterton Hall concerts!”

As she prepared to leave Norfolk Paddy said: “I’m so glad I didn’t turn We Care down. I’m enormously proud of it. I was honoured and privileged to be a part of it.

“It sounds rather pompous of me but I’m proud of myself, that I’ve been able to do this. I had the time and the ability and the motivation to get involved with so many things.”

To find out more about the Millennium Trust For Carers visit www.wecareappeal.co.uk







