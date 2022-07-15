MAN v FAT: 5 ways joining an online weight loss service can boost your health and confidence

Promotion

MAN v FAT is the UK's leading male-only weight loss service that has helped over 90 per cent of its members lead healthier lives through weight management. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Trying to lose weight can be a difficult subject for men to broach and an even greater challenge to commit to.

Becoming part of a community of like-minded people that support and encourage you throughout your weight loss journey is essential. “According to research, only one out of every 20 participants in weight loss services are male,” shares Ben Middleton from MAN v FAT, a national weight loss service available for free in Norfolk.

"In order to tackle this issue and raise awareness of the importance of men’s health, we launched our online weight loss service. It’s our aim to help men across the UK lead healthier, balanced and more active lifestyles.”

Below, Ben tells us more about the benefits of joining a male-only, online weight loss community.

Members are assigned a weight loss coach and three challenges a week, and can join a WhatsApp group with other members for support. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Personalised exercise routines

Exercise is a central aspect of MAN v FAT’s approach to reducing male obesity and improving the day-to-day lifestyle of participants. Men who sign-up for the programme are assigned a weight loss coach who will discuss their desired goals and plan an exercise routine accordingly.

“Each person signs up for a free 14-week season in which they join a WhatsApp group with their fitness coach and other guys on the programme,” Ben reveals. “One of the three challenges every week is geared towards increasing physical activity, this can from going for a walk, doing a session at the MAN v FAT online gym and small-scale, regular exercises that contribute to a healthier lifestyle.”

2. Encouraging healthy diet plans

Diet is another key part of any successful weight loss plan, both in the short term and to ensure that you remain at a healthy weight in the future. Understanding the nutritional value of certain food and planning your meals ahead of time, combined with regular exercise, can produce quick and effective results.

“By far the best method of losing weight is to ensure that you are eating the right types of foods and exercising often,” says Ben. “We have nutritional challenges dedicated to teaching men the basics of healthy cooking and how they can improve their diets by making small changes.

“For example, a challenge may consist of preparing the fresh ingredients for one of their favourite takeaway meals. This will help reduce calories and fat, as well as teach them the importance of proper nutrition and developing healthy habits.”

Encouraging a healthy diet and teaching men about the importance of proper nutrition is a major part of MAN v FAT's mission. - Credit: MAN v FAT

3. A genuine sense of camaraderie

For men who are trying to lose weight, joining a group of like-minded men who share many of the same experiences and goals can build a sense of trust and much-needed support.

Signing up for a service where you can complete exercise and cooking challenges, share your progress with others and build rapport with your team and coach can be an invaluable part of the weight loss process. “We’ve found that by encouraging our members to engage and interact with one another, they’ve built a very strong and welcoming online community,” Ben explains.

“Alongside the WhatsApp groups, we host a MAN v FAT podcast where we invite guests on to discuss all things weight loss-related. As well as providing tips and useful information, topics such as mental health and body image feature regularly to help remove stigma and encourage open conversations.”

4. Removing physical and emotional barriers

Finding time to fit exercise around a hectic work and family schedule can be a struggle. Travelling to the gym or rushing to get to an exercise class can also make the experience far less enjoyable.

Having all of the resources and contacts that you need at your fingertips, and challenging yourself to beat your personal best from the comfort of your home is a real game-changer. “MAN v FAT is a weight loss programme that can fit into anyone’s lifestyle,” shares Ben.

“Lots of guys who take part live rurally and would have to travel long distances to join a gym. With our programme, you can take part at home and access a vibrant and supportive community, no matter where you are.”

As a fully online programme, members of MAN v FAT can exercise and take part in challenges from the comfort of their own home. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Achieving personal goals

Above all, the freedom of deciding your own goals and level of participation is paramount. Whether you’re determined to get your body mass index (BMI) down to a healthy range, or you want to be more mobile when playing with the kids or grandkids, you can decide how and when you get involved.

“We’re open to all age ranges. Anyone who wants to lose weight and get in shape can sign up,” says Ben. “MAN v FAT removes any barriers, helps you lose weight on your own terms and provides a place to make new friends as you do it.”

To sign up for MAN v FAT or learn more about their weight loss initiatives, visit manvfatchallenge.co.uk or call one of their friendly team on 0345 163 0042.