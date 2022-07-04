9 up-and-coming Norfolk fashion designers to watch out for

Zoe Brooker: 'There's a party in my mind' - Credit: Rory James

When it comes to the future of fashion, Norwich University of the Arts is right at the cutting edge.

Past graduates of its BA (Hons) Fashion course have gone on to begin successful careers for a variety of brands and labels, including Mint Velvet, Opera Australia, George at Asda and Roland Mouret, or have gone on to continue their studies.

Here nine of this summer's graduating students share their final collections and the inspiration behind them.

Mia Callista Scott - “The nature of nostalgia”

Mia Callista Scott: 'The nature of nostalgia' - Credit: Rory James

Mia's final project explores whether there is an emotional dichotomy between nostalgia and recollection and questions if contemplation can be deemed to be a maladaptive and dysfunctional coping mechanism. The concept embodies the fairy-tale illustrations of the Brothers Grimm, childhood simplicity and a compelling connection to nature and the collecting of natural objects.

Zoe Brooker - ‘There’s a party in my mind’

Zoe Brooker: 'There's a party in my mind' - Credit: Rory James

Zoe's final major project was driven by a passion and natural curiosity encompassing inclusive creative pattern cutting techniques, focusing on the development of oversized, distorted and exaggerated silhouettes.

The concept signified the projection of discomfort, isolation and the feeling of anxiety though the creation of bold chaotic outcomes.

Aurora Hampson - ‘Old New Borrowed Blue’

Aurora Hampson: 'Old New Borrowed Blue' - Credit: Rory James

Aurora's project title was inspired by the traditional wedding rhyme.

The term ‘old’ was represented through upcycling tweed blazers and furnishings as a response to creating a sustainable practice.

‘New’ was illustrated by creating new garments, ‘borrowed’ drew inspiration from childhood memories of dressing up in their parents’ clothes combined with taking inspiration from Aurora's ancestors’ legacy and ‘blue’ was reflected within the colour palette.

Lara Mathews - ‘Kultura’

Lara Mathews: 'Kultura' - Credit: Rory James

Lara's key objective was to generate a sustainable, unisex collection utilising zero waste pattern cutting techniques inclusive of gender, size and race.

Inspiration was drawn from existing survival gear, life jackets and immersion suits in the creation of functional and purposeful garments with the intent to protect communities from global natural disasters.

Megan Tate - ‘House of Hot Entity’

Megan Tate: 'House of Hot Entity' - Credit: Rory James

Megan's final project was inspired by drag queer culture and performance, promoting positivity, acceptance and confidence.

The concept celebrated expression and body image in the creation of a multi-sized collection, which was purposefully cut to a size 18 and designed to be adjustable with the use of drawstrings and trims to fit multiple body shapes endorsing all-inclusiveness.

Phoebe Angell - ‘2Point0’

Phoebe Angell: '2Point0' - Credit: Rory James

Phoebe aimed to amalgamate the 1920s luxury lifestyle with the 2020’s; recognising parallels and evoking the feelings of freedom and optimism individuals felt post war and post lockdown.

The womenswear collection was also inspired by burlesque, performance costume and influential icons from both centuries, fused with traditional tailoring and corsetry techniques.

Grace Bridges - ‘It's all in your head’

Grace Bridges: 'It's all in your head' - Credit: Rory James

Grace's final project was inspired by drawing from the psychological state and mindset of emotions surrounding mental health and emotional wellbeing.

The concept aimed to capture ‘beauty within pain’ which was captured within distinct outcomes representing dissociation, anger, anxiety, grief, depression and rebirth.

Amy Pollard - ‘Primal Emotion’

Amy Pollard: 'Primal Emotion' - Credit: Rory James

Amy challenged traditional menswear tailoring techniques, combining creative fabrication with the layering of smashed plaster and the submerging of denim garments into paraffin and beeswax.

The progressive collection was inspired by the energy of the 80s north punk scene, Sex Pistols and The Clash emphasising how “rage and sadness should be embraced as their vulnerability can create beauty”.

Emily Daynes - ‘Feminine Outrage’

Emily Daynes: 'Feminine Outrage' - Credit: Rory James

Emily was inspired to produce a collection for the GENZ female target market provoking a sense of empowerment for the female form, encouraging confidence and self-assurance.

The concept merged the 90s influence with oversized silhouettes to create attention-grabbing, revealing garments, celebrating the juxtaposition of feminine vs masculine.

Credits

All clothing: NUA BA (Hons) Fashion 2022

Photography: Rory James

Assistant Photographer: Elliott Lacey

Models: Alfie L, Lilian, Rae @ Crumb Agency and Hannah Sidell

Hair and MUA: Eleanor Harnden

Styling: Lucia Debieux

Shot on location at Norwich University of the Arts

nua.ac.uk