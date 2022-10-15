Heaven & Hell: Nova Fairbank

Nova has nearly 30 years' experience working at board level in a variety of industry sectors. She joined Norfolk Chambers in 2010, helping to shape policy, and lobbying on behalf of the local business community. As CEO today, Nova's role is to deliver sustainable growth off the back of five years of transformation, continuing the journey of innovation and improvement. She talks to Gina Long...

What is your connection to East Anglia?

I moved to Norfolk to join Norfolk Chambers in 2010. At the time I thought I would be here for a couple of years and move on. But Norfolk is an amazing place – lots to see and do, and the people are great. Plus, I love my job and so here I still am – with absolutely no plans to move away!

What is your East Anglian heaven?

For anyone that lives in Norfolk, we all know that it is an amazing place to live and work. I love how engaging the business community is, and you cannot beat the big skies of Norfolk. Being able to easily access fantastic beaches, the Norfolk Broads, and the forests around Thetford – what’s not to love?

What is your East Anglian hell?

The negative perception that people outside of Norfolk appear to have. As a business community, we need to be much better at not hiding our lights under bushels – we should be shouting about the amazing world-leading companies that are based right here.

What are your favourite East Anglian restaurants?

Oooh there’s too many to choose from! I love Italian and so I have to say Pinocchios in Norwich – a small family-owned restaurant that serves home-made pasta – bellisimo! If you head to the west of the county – the Bank House Hotel in King’s Lynn do an amazing afternoon tea.

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

I love the sea – so let’s go for the Norfolk coastline. I particularly like walking from Holkham beach to Wells Next to the Sea and then back through the woodland.

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

With my CEO hat on, our flagship B2B event which is held every October. It’s the largest business exhibition in the county. From a personal perspective, Norfolk and Norwich Festival in May. So many brilliant acts, from street acts to shows and concerts. You have also got Festival Too in King’s Lynn over several weekends in summer. Its free to attend and has some amazing acts.

What is your specialist Mastermind subject?

Eeek – I really don’t have one and you absolutely should not put me in the Mastermind chair– just ask anyone whom I have attended a pub quiz with!

What is always in your fridge?

Cheese – I adore cheese – the stronger the better.

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

Treat everyone as you would want to be treated yourself.

Your favourite film?

There are sooo many great films. I do love a good action movie so Raiders of the Lost Ark - it has a good plot, it’s funny and has plenty of action. I also love the original Star Wars trilogy and the new Star Trek films.

What was your first job?

Shipping clerk for a freight forwarder on King George Dock in Hull.

What is your most treasured possession?

My watch. My parents bought it for me for my 18th birthday from a high-end store in Hull, called Carmichaels - one that we could never usually afford to shop in. So, when Carmichael’s held their closing down sale, my parents dragged me in there and helped me choose a watch – I was stunned at being able to shop in there and it made me feel very special. I love that watch and still wear it every day.

Who do you admire most?

My grandma Patrick (my mum’s mum). She was a very feisty character who took no nonsense and did not tolerate fools gladly. She drove ambulances during the war and always encouraged me to dream big. She was a firm believer that women can do anything they set their minds to. A great philosophy for living your life.

What is your biggest indulgence?

I have two – chocolate and red wine.

What do you like about yourself most?

My name. I spent the whole of my school life being teased for not only my name, but my hair colour. Now, I can introduce myself as ‘Nova’ and very few people will ever ask ‘Nova who?’

What’s your worst character trait?

Like my Grandma Patrick – I don’t suffer fools gladly. I’m originally from Yorkshire, so will tell it like it is. If you wanted my best character trait, bearing in mind my job, I also have some great diplomacy skills.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Anywhere that has mountains and plenty of snow. I am a total ski-nut and will forego summer holidays to be able to have more ski holidays. I already have two ski trips planned for this winter and am looking at one, if not two more - if I can squeeze them in, that is….

Best day of your life?

Being old enough to be allowed to walk to the sweet shop on my own for the very first time. I had 20p and came back with a huge bag of penny goodies – in an era where a penny would get you four Fruit Salad or Blackjack chewy sweets.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

American pancakes, streaky bacon and maple syrup. I was late to this party – I always thought maple syrup and bacon was a real no no – OMG how wrong was I?

What’s your favourite tipple?

A really good Malbec is my current favourite, but I am also partial to a single malt whisky.

Do you have a hidden talent?

I am not a Christmas fan, but the best and my most favourite part is decorating my Christmas tree. I always have a real one – Norfolk-grown, of course and usually 6ft plus tall. I am very particular about how I decorate it. It's very traditional with multi-coloured and white lights – nothing flashing, and covered in handpicked glass baubles that I have collected over the years, or people have given me.

What’s your earliest memory?

Going swimming on a Saturday morning and being allowed a packet of Frazzle crisps when we’d finished.

What would you like played at your funeral?

No idea – but if I had a headstone – it needs to say 'I told you I was sick'.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

I worked for many years in Libya in North Africa for an oilfield services company – it was a multi-cultural workforce and I have the dubious honour of now being able to swear in at least four languages, including Arabic.

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

I’ve been known to be stubborn. My French teacher at school said that I was not good enough to do an O Level in French, but I insisted that I could do it. What he didn’t know was there was a French speaker at my badminton club who helped coach me. When I did my French oral exam, my French teacher sat there with his mouth open – I passed with flying colours. Having said that, I am not fluent anymore – the classic use it or lose it.

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else?

I am a Yorkshire lass and of course this is ‘God’s own country’…..but, let’s face it, Norfolk is an amazing place. It has a fabulous coastline, countryside, a national park, The Broads, with lots to see and do, and the people are great. Why would you want to live anywhere else? So Yorkshire is now somewhere I visit, but Norfolk is my home.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

Norfolk Chambers' mission is to connect, support and give voice to every business in Norfolk. We are here to add value to the business communities across Norfolk – and you don’t have to be a member to be able to engage with us. We have the Norfolk Knowledge Hub, a free to access portal helping businesses by providing information, signposting, knowledge sharing and thought leadership. It can be accessed at norfolkchamber.co.uk/knowledge-hub

If you have a story, email gina@hallfarmfornham.com or follow Twitter: @geewizzgee1 Instagram: @ginalong_geewizz