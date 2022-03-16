The fun Norwich jogging club where 'no one is left behind'

It's a cold, dark Monday night in March. Hidden away off Norwich's Bowthorpe Road is the Henderson Business Centre, home to an outdoor recreational oasis where the party music is on loud and people are showing up in their droves. They're ready for the highlight of their week - getting some exercise and meeting new friends at the Norwich Social Joggers group.

Steve Pizey with helpers Trudi Smith (L) and Sarah Boone (R) - Credit: Angie George

Steve Pizey from Norwich started the meet-ups last April. A runner since 2017, Steve had been long-standing member of another running group in the city, but often found himself at the back as one of the slowest members.

"Rather than packing it in, I started looking after other people like myself coming into the club, who were struggling with the faster pace set by other runners," he says. "I was looking after anyone new or anyone at the back."

Norwich Social Joggers - Credit: Angie George

In 2020, that running club stopped as Covid hit, but Steve continued to post messages in the group chat he'd set up so members could support each other mentally. As restrictions eased, he was able to meet one-to-one or in a small group to exercise, and met with those who, like himself, didn't want to run alone.

A move to the opposite side of the city left Steve with a choice as to whether to return to his old club at all. It was at this point he came up with the Norwich Social Joggers - a new kind of group where the social element was key.

Norwich Social Joggers - Credit: Steve Pizey

"I knew there were a lot of people looking for something different," he says. "I saw a lot of people come and go, who were left at the back, so I thought, 'Why don't I start up a jogging group, rather than a running club?'

"I use the word 'social' because that's what I wanted it to be - social and fun. I didn't want anyone to do anything they didn't want to do. For example, if someone wants to jog for 30 seconds then have a recovery walk for five minutes, that's fine. At least they're getting out and doing something, not sitting at home. So I started a new group where people can come out, meet new people, have a jog and have fun.

"People are amazed at how much it does mentally for them, not just physically. Some of them just come to meet people now, instead of for the run!" he laughs.

Norwich Social Joggers - Credit: Steve Pizey

Meetings are on Monday and Thursday evenings, with the recent addition of a Sunday morning group for those who want to take on a longer route.

Monday is training night, held at the Henderson Recreation Ground off Bowthorpe Road. It's field and track are ideal for these sessions and provide an alternative for newbies who don't feel ready for road running just yet. For those who do want to run on the road, some really lovely routes are on offer nearby, including Earlham Park, the UEA lake, Eaton Park and Marriot's Way.

Thursday's meeting point is at Mr Plastic on Oak Street, Steve's place of work and the group's sponsor. From there a run might take you through the city, down to the football ground, Riverside or Chapelfield.

"We've got some really nice routes," says Steve. "We always like to do a minimum of 5k. Because we've got a mix of runners, we'll do 5k for those who are slower, and there'll be a longer one for the faster ones - I'll give them an extra loop or an extra mile."

Norwich Social Joggers - Credit: Steve Pizey

But here's the key, everyone starts together and finishes together. This is at the very core of the group. "Nobody gets left out or left behind," says Steve. "That's my policy and I state that every week.

"We're a social running group. We start together, we go round together, and I think that's been our success, as membership is rocketing.

"I hear people say it's fun to come out and met people rather than just turning up, everyone goes running down the road and they get left at the back."

Steve has many strings to his bow, one of which is the Steve's Star Sounds Disco he runs outside of work. This means that Monday night is music night, though, and each week he brings with him his speakers and a mic to create a feel-good atmosphere at training.

"I always put the music on at 6.40pm," he says, "so rather than arriving and just standing there and everyone's quiet, I have some upbeat songs on. I think it really helps when someone comes along to hear the music in the background. I use a microphone because the groups are getting so big I can't shout loud enough for everyone to hear me!" he laughs.

Steve kicks things off with asking if there's anyone new to the group, and they're given a welcoming round of applause. A warm-up follows, and the evening's proceedings and route are explained.

"I'll have five or six helpers and before the run I'll ask who's going to support me with a front runner, middle runner and one at the back. That's so no-one goes ahead of the front runner and they don't drop behind the tail runner. There is support in the middle to check how they're getting on too, and we just chat as we run." Leave no-one behind, remember.

Membership is booming. On average, between 25 and 50 show up for each group, and there are around 120 members in total.

The rewards are not only physical and mental, but when you get to the finish, you'll be offered drinks and snacks so you can catch your breath and have a chat. "On a Thursday, we have one lady who bakes so we get to enjoy her cheese straws," says Steve.

Over the last year, the group has come on leaps and bounds, which has seen the creation of a 10k meet-up on a Sunday morning to cater for those taking part in 10k events or local half-marathons.

Again, though, every member is welcome to get involved, with those not running welcome to support their members at the finish line, waving the newly-acquired, giant Norwich Social Joggers flag. "I ask who wants to come and support, and we'll go along with our table with our drinks and snacks and cheer them on," says Steve.

"It's fantastic. I can't explain how good it is."

Suzanne Clarke - Norwich Social Joggers - Credit: Angie George

Suzanne Clarke joined the group a year ago

"I was a runner from years ago, but I was younger and weighed a lot less, so I didn't have much confidence coming back. But Steve is really enthusiastic," she says.

"Steve said, 'We're going to run a 5k,' and I thought, 'No, we're not!' But he started me off just doing 10 second runs with a two minute walk in-between, and I could so that.

Suzanne was gradually able to run for longer and walk for shorter times, so after a while she was able to run 5k without stopping.

"It's brilliant!" she says. "It's such a friendly group, and even if you're running at the back there's always someone to run with you. You never feel like you're being left behind.

"There's not many things that will get me out of my house on a winter night when it's cold, but I will come here for this."

Donna Plumstead, Norwich Social Joggers Newcomer - Credit: Angie George

Donna Plumstead, 52, Hellesdon

A former 10k runner, Donna hadn't run in a while, so is a newbie to the group, having joined three weeks ago.

"It was a really bad year last year. I lost my dad, we moved house, and I lost interest in everything," she explains.

"I saw this group, and after thinking about it a lot another friend came along with me.

"It just feels amazing to be back out here again. Everyone's so lovely and welcoming. You're not made to feel like you're slow or behind. Everybody just joins in.

"I look forward to getting out every Monday, and I didn't think I'd ever say that again. I was at the point where I didn't care if I'd ever run again. But I'm back on it and it feels really good.

"I'll never be the quickest or the furthest distance but it feels really good to be out again."

Abi Walter-Browne, Norwich Social Joggers - Credit: Angie George

Abi Walter-Browne, 24,

"I have Long Covid and ended up with the Long Covid Exercise Service," she says.

"I used to do loads of exercise before, and then stopped. I mentioned to them that I used to love running, so they found this group, contacted Steve and asked if they could send me along.

"When I was told I should try the running group I said 'absolutely not!' she laughs. "But they explained that no-one is left behind, so I gave it a go and have been coming for a couple of months.

"Coming along the first time was a bit daunting as there were around 50 people! But everyone's really friendly, it's perfect.

"I couldn't run for very long at all when I first started, so it was the fact that I wasn't left behind or ending up lost out on the road somewhere!"

Find the group on Facebook to find out more.