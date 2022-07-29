Norwich Pride 2022: Events at Norwich Theatre

Theatre is the place to explore and enter a world of creativity and storytelling.

Often this is understood in relation to what’s on stage, but it shouldn’t stop in the auditorium.

At Norwich Theatre, the front of house, box office, café, restaurant, bars and lounges are all spaces in which creative experiences are encouraged.

Norwich Pride, taking place this weekend, is the perfect occasion to bring the building alive with activity.

“This whole week has been a real celebration for us of welcome and inclusion,” said chief executive and creative director of Norwich Theatre, Stephen Crocker.

“We started with our Open Day on Sunday, running all week with our Family Festival and culminating today for Norwich Pride.

“We are proud to be an official ally organisation of Pride because it shares so many of our own values: being inclusive of all people; celebrating diversity and bravery; and being kind in all that we do.

"We can’t wait to get the party started at Norwich Theatre Royal and down at the Playhouse. We hope to see you there at one of the many events taking place.”

The activities are family-friendly so everyone can get involved and enjoy the rainbow celebrations.

Norwich Theatre Royal will host its first-ever drag brunch in its restaurant, Prelude. The brunch will feature special guests and Norwich’s own The Squirrels, best known for featuring on The X Factor in 2018. They will entertain everyone with their live vocals, outrageous comedy and killer heels as they enjoy amazing breakfast and pride-inspired cocktails.

The party continues in the theatre’s Long Bar, which provides the perfect viewing platform for the Norwich Pride Parade, which kicks off at 1pm and will pass directly by the theatre. The bar will play host to several exciting performers who will have you sashaying and dancing until you (death) drop!

Pfizer Manelli will be performing during Norwich Theatre's Pride celebrations - Credit: Contributed

Throughout the day, you will be treated to free performances by various performers, singers and DJs. Including Pfizer Manelli, who will be going on a series of blind dates, so if you’re looking for love, she’s your girl! In addition, Sadie MasoKisst will be belting out a mix of musical theatre and pop tunes toons to delight. Finally, Simon Kindleysides – previously a judge on BBC One's All Together Now – will sing a range of songs to keep you entertained.

Sadie MasoKisst will be performing songs from the shows and pop hits - Credit: Contributed

Don’t miss the opportunity to get your Pride-inspired face paint from 11am to 2pm. Afterwards, a sparkle bar will be set up with an array of glitter in all sorts of amazing colours - because if you can’t wear glitter at Pride where can you?

Cafe Royale will be serving Pride-inspired treats, including rainbow cake - Credit: Contributed

The bar will serve an amazing array of cocktails, but if you prefer something softer, Café Royal will open all day, serving hot and cold drinks and Pride-inspired treats, which are available to take away if you want to immerse yourself in the Pride action outside.

Princey Jay is hosting Norwich Theatre's Pride 2022 events - Credit: Contributed

The whole day will be hosted by one of Norwich Theatre’s team members, Princey Jay.

He said: “I am so looking forward to an inclusive and extravagant celebration! People should expect to be uplifted, get involved and share the love of creativity in our Norwich Theatre community.”

Pride is about celebrating diversity and inclusion and at Norwich Theatre, everybody is welcome in our creative community. Activities start at 10am today at Norwich Theatre Royal.

For more details, head to Norwich Theatre’s website, norwichtheatre.org.