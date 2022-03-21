Norwich mum shares experiences of living with MS in candid blog

Emily Thurston from Norwich, who has MS and writes a blog, The Wibbly Dinosaur, about her experiences - Credit: Emily Thurston

“You have MS.”

Words spoken by my neurologist with a sympathetic, but matter of fact, tilt of the head.

I sat there and stared at him, frozen, in shock and unable to process what he was saying.

Nine months of bizarre and debilitating symptoms had led me to this moment in 2010 not long after my 28th birthday.

I had arrived at the clinic expecting to be told that there was a quick fix for all the crazy things that were happening to me, surely there was a simple operation that could make it all go away so that I could get back to living my life.

By this point, Multiple Sclerosis had wreaked complete havoc with my body.

It had started innocently enough with pins and needles in my arm that lasted for weeks before attacking my feet, which soon became numb and heavy.

I started to lose my balance and walking became unbearable.

On top of this, my eyesight began to blur, and my speech started to slur.

My skin became hypersensitive, and I experienced an electric shock-like jolt through my body each time I bent my head forward.

Not wishing to be left out, my bladder also got in on the action and I found myself dealing with embarrassing continence issues that made going anywhere incredibly stressful.

I know now that I was experiencing relapse upon relapse, something that would eventually, and thankfully, be dampened down with the help of Disease Modifying Drugs.

MS affects the central nervous system, in which nerves are damaged when your immune system mistakes the insulating protection, myelin, for a foreign body and launches an attack.

Once the nerves are left exposed, they fail to deliver messages effectively, which can cause a multitude of symptoms almost anywhere in the body.

Over time, the damage to the nerves can be severe enough to cause lasting disability.

Due to the nature of the condition, MS manifests itself differently in each person, causing the severity of symptoms and disability to differ greatly.

Once I’d got over the shock of my diagnosis and begun to accept the new path my life had taken, I felt brave enough to meet others with MS.

It was the best thing I could have done.

There were other people my age who understood what it was like to have numb feet and who I could laugh with whenever a new, weird symptom appeared.

I no longer felt alone, here were people just like me who ‘got it’.

With the help of my new friends and ever-supportive family, I began looking forward to the future with stubborn determination.

Within 18 months of my diagnosis, I was married and planning a family of my own.

Emily Thurston and her family - Credit: Emily Thurston

I am now 39 and settled with three kids, two cats and a tortoise. Life is both exciting and challenging.

Perhaps the biggest hurdle I have had to overcome is accepting the loss of mobility.

Before I had MS, I could be found in the gym almost daily.

I didn’t have the need for a car as my legs could get me to most places I needed to go.

I had not long returned from an epic cycle challenge across Egypt and had dreams of cycling across more amazing places around the world.

MS put a sudden stop to all of that.

My legs would no longer do the things I so desperately wanted them to do.

Initially, I was very reluctant to accept the help of a walking aid.

I much preferred to struggle along, clinging to railings and lampposts or crawling along the ground until I could crawl no more.

But I soon learnt that using a stick would not only look more dignified but would enable me to walk further.

Twelve years on from my first symptoms, I now use a wheelchair when out and about.

The fear of needing to use a wheelchair had been with me from the start.

My fitness and mobility were so important to me that I couldn’t bear the thought of losing them.

It was a terrifying place to be for someone like me - young and very active.

For years I resisted getting a wheelchair. I occasionally borrowed one on days out, but it wasn’t practical while we still had children in pushchairs.

Now, however, I have completely embraced using one; it has been a total game-changer.

I have a seat wherever I go, I can stay out all day and, most importantly, I can keep up with my kids, who are rather prone to running off.

I still ensure that I exercise as much as I can.

The adage, ‘use it or lose it’ really does ring true when you are faced with a condition like MS.

Emily Thurston working out to maintain her upper body and core strength - Credit: Emily Thurston

My upper body is less affected than my legs, which means I can still use arm weights and work on strengthening my core.

A healthy diet is also key as it can help to minimise fatigue and ensure that you remain as fit and well as possible.

As with any long-term illness, MS has the tendency to play with your mental health; depression is rife amongst people with MS.

And its not surprising, given the strain such a condition puts on you.

I have developed ways of coping over the years, which include taking anti-depressants and speaking with a counsellor.

I have also found that writing thoughts down is a great form of therapy.

I began doing this pretty early on and soon found that I had a lot to say that could benefit others.

My blog, The Wibbly Dinosaur, was set up for this very reason, offering an upbeat, candid account of living with Multiple Sclerosis.

There are also a lot of online forums and support groups, which are definitely worth checking out if you are affected by MS.

Being a disabled mum certainly has its challenges.

There are things that I wish I could do with my children, such as run around with a ball, go on bike rides and walk them to school, but we still manage to have a lot of fun.

When I’m having an off day one of them will whip out a toy stethoscope and play doctors, while another will collect armfuls of cuddly toys to make me feel better.

I am very lucky to have them in my life; they bring so much happiness and give me that extra push to get up and live life to the full.

I never planned to have MS, it blasted its way into my life totally uninvited and utterly unwanted.

But I can honestly say that life didn’t end on the day of my diagnosis, on the contrary, it had only just begun.

See Emily's blog at thewibblydinsoaur.com